Forget about Covid-19 vaccines, says minister

Dar es Salaam. The minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Dorothy Gwajima, yesterday touted the use of traditional medicines in the fight against Covid-19 and other diseases.

Dr Gwajima, who was accompanied by her deputy, Dr Godwin Mollel, told a press briefing that the Tanzania government has no s to import any of the Covid-19 vaccines being used in other countries. It will make use of all the traditional means, including herbs and steam inhalation.

The second wave of the viral disease was reported in neighbouring countries, sending shock waves in Tanzania which now stresse precautions to avoid the viral spread.

“Many journalists have been asking about the Covid-19 vaccines and the ways to prevent the disease in Tanzania. Unfortunately, the ministry of health has no plan to receive any of the vaccines being used in other countries for now,” said Dr Gwajima.

Dr Gwajima stressed on cleanliness, washing hands, eating balanced diet and exercising as the effective ways to control Covid-19 and other diseases.

She said traditional medicines and steam inhalation proved success in treating many diseases hence telling the public to use them.

“I am one of the people who have personally used these medicines and they really helped me and my family in different times. We have some of them here,” said Dr Gwajima who demonstrated making of some of the traditional medicines.

According to her, there are some traditional medicines which were approved by the government chemist and were already in the market for public consumption.

Dr Gwajima prepares to undergo the herbal steaming which is believed to be a remedy to infectious diseases including respiratory infections

She mentioned five products which she said were already given green light and others would follow after being registered.

Dr Gwajima asked all traditional medicine experts to come out with their medicines and promised government cooperation to support them.

She also asked individuals and religious institutions to respect the way of informing the public about diseases, saying some of statements may create panic to the public.

That follows recent statements by the churches which alerted their followers to start taking preventive measures against Covid-19.

Last week, the Roman Catholic Church issued a statement warning their faithful to take precautions.

Likewise, on Saturday, the Evangelical Lutheran Church also issued a similar document warning of the Covid-19 risks.

After the minister’s comment yesterday, the Christian Community of Tanzania (CCT) asked its bishops and other church leaders to resume hand washing before entering the churches.

CCT secretary Canon Moses Matonya said in the statement that many people had relaxed in the precautions and asked the church leaders to ensure hand sanitisers and water buckets and soap were available in their churches and insist hand washing before entering.

“Those buckets we used to keep near doors are no longer available there and that means people are not washing hands before entering,” he said.

“The current situation indicates that there is a second wave of the coronavirus and we need to take all necessary precautions,” he added.