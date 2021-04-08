Former PCCB chief bent on defending rule of law

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A former Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) Director General, Dr Edward Hoseah, yesterday promised to fight for the rule of law if elected to become the next President of the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS).

Dr Hoseah also said that, if elected TLS President, he will focus on building good relations between the law society and all government organs and the general public, while prioritising those with special needs within the rule of law. The former anti-graft chief also plans to reduce fees for new members from the current Sh600,000 to Sh400,000, saying the former were too high for lawyers who are fresh from college. He would also introduce insurance for members - and fight all repressive laws.

Dr Hoseah - who was dropped from PCCB by the late President John Magufuli in 2016 due to what the latter described as slow pace of the fight against graft - is set to face four other contesters at the ballot box on April 16 and 17 this year.

Speaking in an exclusive interview at Mwananchi Communications Ltd (MCL) headquarters yesterday, Dr Hoseah said that - based on his experience in government and all the positions he has held elsewhere - he believes the current environment, which is full of legal challenges, needs someone of his calibre.

“I have decided to run for this position not because I need to be paid or elevated further. My motivation is to serve the community.

TLS needs someone who is experienced and able to deal with the axis of Parliament, Government and the Judiciary,” he said.

Advertisement

“I’m not saying the previous ones were incapable... But I have also been asked to provide my services to my fellow lawyers so that we can defend the rule of law in the country,” Dr Hoseah explained. Before leaving PCCB - which he had led the for nine years - the man believed in the two ways to defend the rule of law: Parliament to review the relevant laws, and Courts.

“I would prefer not to use Courts first by persuading Parliament to, among other things, revisit all suppressive laws. It’s all about being able to persuade,” said Dr Hoseah.

Referring to his ouster from the PCCB, Dr Hoseah - who previously had served as its director of Investigations for almost a decade - said he was not fired by President Magufuli.

It was actually the result of a new leader organizing his own leadership squad,” he said...