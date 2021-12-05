‘Ghetto’ life, an alternative affecting girls education

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The popular rented ‘ghettos’ rooms by high school students to avoid covering long distances to and from school are among the main traps that cost a girl child education in rural Tanzania, The Citizen can reveal.

A week-long survey in Iramba District, Singida Region, witnessed some students being forced to walk more than 30km daily to school, prompting many to look for alternatives that eventually turned into traps.

Many parents and caregivers in the district decide to help their daughters to rent a house near a school as an alternative, believing it is safer than having to travel long distances along forest roads.

Although major steps have been taken by the government to allow students who dropped out of school for a variety of reasons, including the victims of teenage pregnancy, to return to formal schooling, the survey highlights the need for dormitories to ensure the safety of students.

Janet Julius (21) failed to continue her Form Five studies in 2019 at Tumaini Secondary School located in Iramba District, Singida Region, after becoming pregnant, an outcome that was facilitated by her ‘Ghetto’ life.

The mother-of-two says that after realizing that she would spend more time travelling more than 25km from home to school, she advised her parents to let her live near the school by renting a room like some of her classmates did.

“My parents could not afford to give me cash for accommodation when I needed it as they are only peasants who managed to give me between Sh1000 and Sh2500 a week,” she says.

She notes that the ghetto life continued to be difficult when her classmates had secretly decided to cohabit or other girls decided to live together to share the cost of living.

She says it came at a time when she welcomed a classmate (girl) who ended up convincing her to enter a life that had cost her to date.

“After a while my best friend (not a student) started paying for everything. The man gave her everything she needed and was also helping her parents at home, and I found myself longing for such a life,” she says. “I also met a taxi driver, who rented me a room and started paying for everything while I continued to study and eventually he started spending some nights in my rented room and that is how I got my first pregnancy,” she adds. Ms Janet says that her parents and teachers never knew that she was staying with a man in her ghetto house as it was common for students to rent rooms in a small town near the school.









“When I got pregnant, the man (referring to him as Erick) took me to Tabora where I stayed until I gave birth,” she explains. One year after giving birth, she says she decided to return home where she found her parents tired, after searching for her in vain. However, they welcomed her amidst a life that seemed to be more difficult than before she left.

“After experiencing difficult situations at home, I was deeply hurt. I decided to leave behind the baby and go to find his father (Erick) in Singida town. Unfortunately, I spent a night with him and yet again I was made pregnant,” she notes. Despite Janet’s efforts having borne fruit to find the father of her children, she did not succeed in convincing him to accompany her home to meet her parents for a possible formal wedding…

“When I woke up in the morning so that I could leave with Mr Erick for home I found out that he had already woken up before me and disappeared. He could not even be reached on his phone either,” she narrates, adding that Mr Erick was not even at his Tabora home… “To this day I do not know where he is.”

Ms Janet now believes her dream of studying to lift her family out of poverty has been ruined. She now blames poverty and lack of dormitories as the reasons for her current life.

“I blame myself because I can no longer go back to school even if the opportunity arises, I am currently struggling to feed my children so that they can have a better life than I have. I believe they will go to boarding schools when the time comes,” Janet explains sadly. Iramba district education officer Godfrey Mwanjala confirms that the state of teenage pregnancy is a major threat to the district, where in 2019, over 38 cases were reported within one term.

He says following the ongoing education campaigns, in collaboration with other education stakeholders, there has been a significant reduction in those cases. In 2020, only 19 cases were reported, but warns against the ghetto life.

“The problem of students to be put in the family way in this district concerns the whole country and which is mainly exacerbated by many students to opt for rental rooms (ghetto) that give them freedom at a tender age. This makes it easier for young men in the streets to finance them,” says Mwanjala.

Moses Abdul, a resident of Kiomboi town in the district, says there have also been cases of some landlords in the villages who have been turning the students into their side chicks (side wives)...

He also explains that it has been easy for some malicious young people to lure the students into giving them small gifts such as food, vegetables and even buying them clothes.

Abdul says that since some students live far away from their villages they find themselves unable to return home and as a result some young men support them for accommodation on unfair conditions.

“In fact, most of our schools do not have good dormitory strategies, as such in rural areas still teenage pregnancies will continue to be high, thus putting girl-child education in jeopardy,” explains Abdul, adding that there are still many unreported cases.

But, Mr Mwanjala shares the optimism as he reiterates that each region has been allocated not less than Sh3 billion by the government for construction of girls’ boarding schools (one in each region), “the aim is to reduce the challenges that the girls face when going to and from school including avoiding the ghetto life.”

He also reveals that their plan, as a district, is to build seven dormitories to supplement some of the existing hostels in schools.

According to the World Bank, more than 120, 000 girl students drop out every year in Tanzania, 6, 500 of them because of being made pregnant or having babies.

Also, the Education Statistics (BEST 2020) show that in 2015, at least 3, 439 girl students dropped out due to pregnancy, and the scenario led to a 90 percent increase to 6, 533 students in 2019.

Education experts say that school girls’ pregnancy is an international disaster that affects the socio-economic welfare of countries, societies and families at large. This is due to the fact that it is one of the leading causes of school-dropouts for girl students.

An expert from Unesco, Dr Yusuf Mpemba notes that most secondary school students do not plan to get pregnant but get it simply because of life hardships in school or at home. He argues that pregnancy in very young women is generally considered a very high risk event, because teenage schoolgirls are physically and psychologically immature for reproduction.

“What we need now after the government has allowed these students to return to school is effective measures to prevent the mushrooming of teenage pregnancies, this can best be solved by the presence of adequate dormitories especially for our girls,” advises Dr Mpemba.







