Government faces an uphill task to impose digital tax

By Alex Nelson Malanga

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s wish to start taxing digital services is good a good idea, analysts say. However, they also say that, for the move to be successful, the country will have to take the idea to its continental peers so that it becomes an African agenda.

Recently, the Finance and Planning minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, said Tanzania was looking into ways to collect tax from digital multinationals such as Google, Facebook and Twitter.

“We are discussing the possibility of taxing these international companies which get big chunks of money from our people - but don’t pay tax on it,” the minister revealed.

An economist from the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Abel Kinyondo, said taxing such multinationals is the right thing to do because they are making lots of money out of social media.

However, effectively implementing it is a different ball game all-together, he said - explaining that taxing a company which has no physical presence in the country is no walk in the park.

“It needs a high level of professionalism and the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA)’s intelligence unit needs to be world class,” he said.

The TRA commissioner general, Mr Alphayo Kidata, and thw TRA taxpayer services and education director, Mr Richard Kayombo, were not available for comment.

For the government’s plan to materialise, Dr Kinyondo stressed the need for an international agreement that would be globally enforceable so that digital multinationals that evade the tax would have no safe haven to run to for cover.

“Going into EAC (East African Community), Sadc (Southern African Development Community) and AU (African Union), and negotiating on how we can start taxing high-tech companies, would be more powerful than if a single country went at it on its own,” Dr Kinyondo said.

The Finance and Planning minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, speaks at a press conference in Dodoma recently. PHOTO | THE CITIZEN CORRESPONDENT

“The way to implement the plan on the ground is more than simple changing existing laws. We need to think and act beyond borders. We need revolutionary thinking to reach there - or it will be nigh-impossible to go about it because the companies are from powerful nations whose governments protect them on the grounds that taxing them is anti-their trade strategies.”

Information Technology (IT) expert Yahya Faraji seemed to be reading from the same script, saying the giant tech companies would not be ready or willing to be taxed - unless and until Africa was speaking the same language on the matter.

As Tanzania has an insignificant contribution to the social media, he said, the high-tech companies are likely to halt offering their services if they would be subjected to taxation.

Going by official data, Tanzania has about 23.1 million Internet users, some of whom do access social media.

“They (high-tech companies) have little to lose compared to us,” said Mr Faraji - noting that the social media were important learning platforms for university students and researchers.

Vodacom Tanzania’s Corporate Affairs director Rosalynn Mworia said they support the government’s plan to formulate broad-based taxation alternatives.

“As one of the many players in the sector, Vodacom encourages sector-wide dialogue on this opportunity,” Ms Mworia said.

In most African countries, digital multinationals are able to avoid taxation because of an old regulation which says that one must have a ‘physical presence’ in a country in order to owe it tax.

Tax administrations globally have initiated changes to allow for the taxing of digital entities since 2017.

But, the African countries still lag behind in this - thus continuing to provide lucrative gains for the tech giants.