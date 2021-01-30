Graduates called on to create jobs, employ others

Arusha. Graduates from institutions of higher learning have been urged to seek employment in the private sector or turn into job creators.

The permanent secretary in the ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, the Elderly and Children, Mr John Jingu, made the call recently during a graduation event at the Community Development College in Monduli.

He said over-dependency on the dwindling jobs in the formal sector, like the public institutions was no longer an option in the current labour market scenario.

“You should as well not choose jobs or institutions where you will work. The job market is really squeezed,” he pointed out.

Dr Jingu made the call at the eleventh graduation event at the college in which a total of 779 students were awarded diplomas and advanced diplomas in community development.

He urged the fresh graduates to ‘bring change’ to the society in whatever institution or sector they will join after leaving the institution.

The college’s rector, Elibariki Ulomi, echoed, saying the institution, which was established in 1977, has produced graduates who have turned into job creators rather than seeking employment in the formal sector.

However, he cited ageing buildings and shortage of lecture halls, hostels and staff as among the challenges facing them.

Currently, there was a demand for three lecture halls, three hostels to accommodate the growing number of students and eleven tutors.

Speaking at the event, Monduli MP (CCM) Fredy Lowassa said the college has been an inspiration to the people of Monduli, a district largely inhabited by nomadic livestock keepers.

He urged the graduates to use the social media platforms to disseminate useful information to the community and not otherwise.

The graduates agreed with the challenges in the job market and appealed to the government to put in place conducive environment for them to establish enterprises for self-employment.

