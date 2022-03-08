‘Grant journalists access to court sessions’, Mtwara Magistrate tells police

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Mtwara. The Mtwara Resident Magistrate's Court today, March 8, 2022, has told police officers to grant journalists access to the trial of seven police officers charged with the murder of minerals trader Musa Hamis.

Resident Magistrate Lugano Kasebele said this in court before proceedings of the case which had come for mention could begin.

"There is one thing I would like to say before we start, I have received complaints from the media that they are not allowed to come inside this court while this particular case is going on," Kasebela said.

He added: I would like to say that this is an open court where anyone is allowed to enter and witness what is going on, if this information is true then it is not right, journalists have the same rights as any other citizens to come in and listen to the court’s proceedings. They have to follow the guidelines.

The magistrate's statement comes after reports that police officers have been harassing and verbally abusing journalists, including photographers who come to the court whenever the case comes up

On February 22 no journalist allowed enter the court’s premises.

The case is against seven police officers who are the Mtwara District Detective (OC CID) who is the number one accused, Gilbert Kalanje, Mtwara Police Station Commander (OCS), Charles Onyango, Mtwara Regional Criminal Intelligence Officer, Charles Kisinza and Inspector of Police, John Msuya and the Chief Medical Officer of the police clinic, Marco Mbuta.

Others are Police Inspector, Shirazi Mkupa and Corporal Salum Juma Mbalu.

The case has been adjourned until March 22, when it will come up for mention after prosecution told court that investigation into the case were not complete.



