‘I have a secret to tell you madam President’, says CDF General Mabeyo

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Tanzania’s Chief of Defence Forces General Venance Mabeyo has today said he has a secret that the late President Magufuli told him, something that he would like to tell President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

“He personally told me something that I would like to tell you, but I would not want to say it here, I will instead come to your office,” said the CDF.

He said the former President was committed to the development of the economy and the strength of the armed forces because in today’s world a country with a robust economy will always emerge strong militarily.

“President Magufuli showed trust and belief in the armed forces, he made sure they were provided for, so that they can conducted the duty of protecting the country,” said General Mabeyo.

He added: His trust in the armed forces was shown in the way he cooperated with the forces in economic activities of the state because he believed there cannot be a strong military without a strong economy. We cannot depend on foreign aid to strengthen our forces, we have to strengthen our economy so that we can galvanise our forces.

According to General Mabeyo, it is because of that belief that Tanzania’s forces have been involved in all economic activities of the country for example the protection of the Mererani Tanzanite mine and the building of a wall around the mine.

The CDF was speaking at the funeral of the late President John Magufuli in Chato where he assured the President of the forces’ allegiance to her.

“We shall continue to protect you and will obey you,” said General Mabeyo

He also revealed that the late President Magufuli was to commission cadet officers on March 6 at State House in Dodoma an event that was postponed to March 10 but was canceled because he did not feel well.

He welcomed President Hassan to commission TPDF Cadet Officers on a date that she deems suitable according to her schedule.