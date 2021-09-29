‘I’m not sure if Lujenge is dead or alive’, says suspect in Mbowe’s case

By Hadija Jumanne More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A suspect in a terrorism case facing Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe and three co-accused persons, Mr Mohamed Ling’wenya on Tuesday told court that he was not sure whether a person supposed to be the fifth respondent was still alive or dead.

Testifying before the court yesterday, Mr Ling’wenya claimed they were arrested together with one Moses Lujenge who is a retired Tanzania Peoples Defence Forces (TPDF) officer.

Mr Ling’wenya was testifying in a case which is facing the leader of the main opposition party in Tanzania and other three co-accused persons.

The case emerged after lawyers representing the respondents objected to the submission as exhibit statements from the second suspect in the main case, Adam Kasekwa.

The rejected exhibit claims that Mr Kasekwa was tortured and intimidated before and during the questioning.

Lawyers representing respondents also claim that the statement was issued after the four hours recommended by the court.

It is said that in the statement, Mr Kasekwa had confessed to have committed the offense, during which he named the other accused persons who collaborated in perpetuating the crime.

Last week, the first witness in the main case, the Kinondoni Regional Police Commander, (RPC), Ramadhani Kingai told the court that the two suspects were arrested in Moshi, Kilimanjaro Region, but Mr Lujenge escaped from police custody.

However, yesterday, Mr Ling’wenya told the court that the day they were transfered to Mbweni from Tazara police station a police officer issued a threatening statement.

“Your companion, Moses Lujenge has been thrown as he pretended to run away from law enforcers,” Mr Ling’wenya quoted the officer.

When questioned by Mr Mbowe’s lawyer Peter Kibatala, the suspect demanded that following the statement, he understood that Mr Lujenge had been killed.

According to him, nothing has been heard about Mr Lujenge including a mention by prosecutors detailing the possibility of joining him in the case, noting that his whereabouts cannot be explained.

Other than Mr Mbowe, Mr Ling’wenya and Mr Kasekwa, the other suspect in the case is Mr Halfani Hassan.

The four suspects are facing six terrorism charges, said to have been committed separately in August, last year.