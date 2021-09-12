‘If you’re old, obese then you need a Covid jab, active life’

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A new report has revealed groups that are at a high risk of succumbing to Covid-19, with doctors sharing what should be done to protect the groups.

The retrospective study which was published on Wednesday states that 50 out of 157 Covid-19 patients admitted to the Aga Khan Hospital between March 29 and July 31, last year died from the disease.

That was equivalent to 31.8 percent of the patients.

The findings of the report titled: “Factors associated with mortality among hospitalized adults with Covid-19 pneumonia at a private tertiary hospital in Tanzania” were published in the International Journal of General Medicine.

The Aga Khan Hospital, Dar es Salaam is the only Joint Commission International (JCI) accredited hospital.

The findings show that older age, being overweight, obesity, underlying conditions such as diabetes and hypertension were among major risk factors associated with the Covid-19 deaths.

What it means?

Dr Eric Aghan, a Consultant Family Physician at the Aga Khan Hospital who participated in the research said the study focused on critically ill-patients who were required to proceed for the High Dependence Unit (HDU) and Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“If we had explored data of all Covid-19 patients across the country, the number would have been significantly low. Therefore, the 31.8 percent is against admitted patients and not all treated patients,” he clarified.

Dr Aghan said study findings increase emphasis for the elderly to be vaccinated, citizens to live healthy lives, remain active and make efforts to lose weight.

“If I had any magic, I would ask people to lose weight and be active. The only thing that cannot be changed is age. But, elders should go for vaccination and we should avoid visiting them in villages,” he said.

“Let’s send them money and leave them to stay safe. The current wave has shown that severity of the disease to vaccinated people is largely prevented,” he said.

He said study findings reflect the problems which cause the patient’s health to deteriorate to an extent of requiring admission and oxygen whenever taken to hospitals.

“Overweight was a significant factor. Older age as well as the presence and absence of diabetes and hypertension are among the notable factors leading to deaths. Also, we noted that progressing from a normal ward to HDU and ICU leaves a much lower chance of survival,” he said by phone.

Comparing published literature in the UK and US, Dr Aghan who doubles as the director of postgraduate medical education at the Aga Khan University said that the findings would mean that those attending had an average age as compared to those attended elsewhere.

He said the number is a fraction of the entire population that cannot be generalized, saying much was unknown from outpatients and what prevented them from progressing to the admission to the HDU and ICU.

Contacted yesterday, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Children and the Elderly, Prof Abel Makubi, confirmed to have seen the document but could not immediately comment.

“We are consulting with the National Institute for Medical Research (Nimr) to be in a position of providing the right comment,” he said.