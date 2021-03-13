Industrialists explain how Tanzania exports can get higher returns

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s export values of manufactured goods rose by 12.5 percent in the year that ended on January 31, 2021 compared to the same period in the preceding year, the latest Bank of Tanzania (BoT) report shows.

Manufacturers are optimistic the country has the potential to increase export earnings - should the government speed up improvement of the business environment.

In its Monthly Economic Review, the central bank (BoT) reveals that export of manufactured goods jumped to $913.9 million during the year to January 31, 2021 compared to the $812.4 million recorded during a similar period a year back.

BoT did not explain the reason for the increase. But Bakhresa Group Corporate Affairs director Hussein Sufian said the rise could be attributed to the entrant of new players in the market, especially in the tiles, gypsum board and cement businesses. Also, he added, some of the exporters might have increased their export volumes.

However, Mr Sufian said Bakhresa for its side, had during the period under review recorded a slight decrease in export earnings due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which affected their markets through lockdowns and travel restrictions.

The Group’s main foreign markets include DRC, Zambia, Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda and South Sudan.

“If the business environment is improved, manufacturers will enjoy a competitive advantage - and export more,” noted Mr Sufian.

His sentiments were echoed by G&B Soap chief executive officer Godliving Makundi, saying exporters had a potential to do better if the government would address the challenges they are grappling with.

Mr Makundi, the owner of the company which deals with production of soap and cooking oil, said 25 percent import duty on raw materials for cooking oil was too high, discourage local production for exports.

Manufacturers in Tanzania were at a disadvantage compared to those from countries like Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda, whose raw materials imports were zero rated. “We stopped producing products locally for export since the introduction of new tax rates about four years ago where we were paying 10 percent for raw materials and 25 percent for finished products,” he said.

“We have opted for importing finished products at 35 percent import duty and selling them in a domestic market.”

He called for zero rated on raw materials for cooking oil and 25 percent on finished products to encourage local production and discourage importation.

The CTI trade policy specialist, Mr Frank Dafa, said Tanzania has a potential to increase exports should the government become more strategic in supporting the manufacturing sector.

He called upon the government to address the challenges like delays in refunding value-added tax (VAT), the 15 percent additional import duty as well as multi-regulatory agencies and fees - all of which were escalating operational costs.

Speaking a fortnight ago during the CTI breakfast meeting, the Industry and Trade deputy minister, Mr Exaud Kigahe, said in a bid to promote an export-led economy, the government was doing all in its power to improve the business environment.