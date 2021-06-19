Kaunda leaves an indelible mark on Tanzania’s history

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday declared seven days of mourning, following the death of first President of Zambia Keneth Kaunda.

Presidential communications director Jaffar Haniu said in a statement yesterday that during the mourning period all flags will fly half-mast. President Hassan conveyed her condolences to her Zambian counterpart Edgar Lungu, family and citizens for the loss.

“The President has referred to the deceased as Africa’s vibrant and brave leader who adversely contributed to the liberation of the continent in collaboration with other leaders including Mwalimu Julius Nyerere,” Mr Haniu said.

The statement says that the late President Kaunda was the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) founder during its establishment on August 17, 1992.

“Tanzania will continue remembering Dr Kaunda for promoting cordial relations between the two countries to the establishment of major strategic projects including the Tanzania and Zambia Railway Authority (Tazara) and the Tanzania and Zambia Pipeline Limited (Tazama),” he said.

But, the relationship between the two leaders and therefore the two countries started many years ago during the struggles for the liberation of the continent.

In those early days, presidents Nyerere, Kaunda and Uganda’s Milton Obote formed what was known as the Mulungushi Club.

The club later became countries at the frontline in the liberation of southern Africa before undergoing further transformation to Sadcc especially after independence of all countries in the region.

Presidents Nyerere and Kaunda worked closely in finding funds for the execution of the Tazara project from the World Bank (WB) and the United Nations (UN) where their requests were turned down.

The two global bodies and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)said in their reports that they were not ready to provide funds for the project because a railway built at the Southern Rhodesia could transport all copper from Zambia.

After failing to secure funds from western countries and others like Eastern Germany, Japan, US and Russia they approached the Chinese leader Mao Zedong to suspend implementation of a similar project in his country for the two African countries.

Mourning the loss, Zambian leader Lungu mourned saying: “You stood as a pillar for our nation, a true champion for humanity and a fountain of wisdom for thousands across the continent and beyond.”

He told his countrymen and women that the departed leader has left the country with them with a legacy to uphold peace, love and unity. President Lungu has declared 21 days of national mourning; saying there was no better send-off for the fallen leader who died at 97 remaining united.

Yesterday, former Prime Minister Joseph Warioba described the deceased as a person who played an important role for the liberation of his country and many other countries in the region.

“Like how freedom fighters used Tanzania as their home, they also did the same in Zambia regardless of the consequences Dr Kaunda would get from the South African apartheid regime,” he said.

According to him, the departed leader lived a normal life; free of fraud and that he shared similar commitment with Nyerere. “The two commitments were liberating our own countries and all others in the Southern African region. They were both people of integrity who became true brothers,” said.

Regarding legacy, he said, “Mwalimu Nyerere successfully united Tanzanians, something Kaunda tried to do. Both were integrity leaders rarely found nowadays. But, learning from these leaders who sacrificed for their people, that would be an important thing,” he added.

Former National Assembly Speaker Pius Msekwa said the late Mwalimu Nyerere and Kaunda were close friends. “I was sent several times to meet him over different issues. Even after the formation of CCM, the deceased sought to know how we easily united the two political parties,” he said.

CCM’s Secretary of Political Affairs and International Relations, Colonel (rtd) Ngemela Lubinga said Nyerere and Kaunda formed the Mulungushi Club that was later turned to be the frontline countries in the liberation of countries in southern Africa.

“Through this unity, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Angola and South Africa were liberated. We deeply remember him because he built close friendship with the Tanganyika African National Union (Tanu) and later CCM,” he said.

A political commentator, Mr Buberwa Kaiza said the two departed ex-leaders united because of their commitment to their countries and courage to liberate other countries in southern Africa.

“Mozambique joined the Frontline Countries in the Liberation struggles after achieving her independence in 1975. Angola under her leader Augustino Netto did the same,” he said.

He described the two leaders as genuine and trustful to each other, saying the important legacy left behind was sticking to commitment and ensuring the goals are accomplished.