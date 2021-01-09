Lands ministry, Dar City fathers plan end to floods

By Alfred Zacharia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam regional office and the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development are in talks, aiming to rescue the commercial city from constantly troubling floods.

The two, are intending to review and evaluate the city’s land-map to highlight the most affected areas and find long term solutions.

Speaking during his meeting with the city’s elders yesterday, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Abubakar Kunenge said the floods have continuously been killing people, damaging properties and livelihoods and putting the affected population at risk of diseases.

“I have sent the request to the Minister for Lands Mr William Lukuvi, so we are in talks to see how and when the implementation should commence,” he said.

During the implementation, according to him, the two will highlight the buildings and other facilities which are for one way or another blocking the water-passageway or water sources and demolish them.

“With this plan, we are expecting to take hard decisions for the benefit of the majority. We will evaluate the situation of the facility to see if it is to be compensated or not, but they must be demolished,” he said.

Advertisement

Saying so, Mr Kunenge, was replying to a question from an elder, Christopher Lihundi who questioned the RC on the city’s plans to resolve the flooding challenges during the meeting organized by the Regional office to gather elders’ opinions and hear their challenges.

He added the Regional Office is also turning the Msimbazi Valley from flooding disturbance to a marine tourism attraction.

“We have started to dig and remove sands so that we can build the bridge with 300meter height. When completed, tourists boats will be passing under the bridge,” he said, insisting that other Rivers and drainages are being constructed by the Dar es Salaam Metropolitan Development Project (DMDP).

In another development, the elders asked to get loans from council’s revenues as it is for women, youths and disabled people.

Since 1993, the government has been providing loans to the vulnerable and marginalized groups, initially being women and youth groups then following the amendment of The Local Governments Act of 1982 as amended in 2018, section 37A (4) requires Local Government Authorities (LGAs) to include people living with disabilities.

The law distributes the free interest loans from the 10 percent of council’s revenues where four percent goes to youth groups, another four percent to women and two percent for people living with disabilities.

Mr Mathew Sabuni suggested for the elders to be included in the beneficiaries list.

“We (elders) are now out of energy to jobbing. We need funds to run small businesses like those women, youths and people living with disabilities,” he said.

Serving the government for 45 years as public servant, Mr Sabuni said he had not been able to save a lot during his working time due to low salaries.

“I was paid Sh165 per month 45 years ago. With this amount, how could I save enough money to spend after retirement! I need a free interest loan and you can take my pension money as collaterals,” he said.

Mr Kunenge replied, saying that he will take the matter to higher responsible authorities since it is a legal issue which is beyond his jurisdiction to decide.



