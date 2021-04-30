LIVE: What awaits Samia as new CCM chairperson

By Alfred Zacharia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. With all eyes of Tanzanians directed towards the national capital Dodoma where CCM is to endorse President Samia Suluhu Hassan as its chairperson, analysts say she will have to work towards finding the right balance between the ruling party’s aspirations and the country’s expectations. This is in line with what was pledged in the party’s 2020/25 Election Manifesto.

Her endorsement today fills the position left by her predecessor and mentor, President Magufuli, who died from natural causes at age 61 on March 17, 2021 at a hospital in Dar es Salaam.

As the party appears to be divided - with some celebrating while others are brooding - political analyst Deus Kibamba said the new chairperson has the burden of pacifying and uniting the party’s fractions.

“I see groups in CCM. Those in favour of President Hassan are celebrating; those who were favoured by the previous chairman are moody - while and the few with no side are smiling. It is her duty to unite the groups into one strong crew,” he told The Citizen yesterday.

Fulfilling the task of unifying the members, Kibamba believes, will create trust and confidence in her leadership among party supporters, thus ending internal feuds.

Related CCM set to pick Samia chairperson

Advertisement

President Hassan is also expected to prove her capabilities not only to the party, but the whole nation, according to him.

“Being the chairperson of ruling CCM is more than the title. All eyes and ears will be on her. There is a thin line between the ruling party and the government, as every decision she makes under the party affects the whole country in one way or another,” he explained.

The ruling party sets the tone for the country’s political situation - implying that if President Hassan becomes a dictator in CCM, it is likely that the political opposition parties will behave likewise.

“President Hassan’s trend since she was sworn-in on March 19 shows that she respects a institutionalism in executing matters of national interest, particularly following the chain of command,” he noted.

Mr Kibamba said President Hassan is burdened to create a paving-way maintaining her position for the second term in 2025 General Election.

“As she recently ‘noted’ that there were some people from the CCM party who have been shown interests in her position, she must play a right card to maintain her transition from now to 2025,” he noted.

A political analyst based at the University of Dodoma, Dr Paul Luisulie, said the toughest task ahead of President Hassan is implementation of the CCM’s 2020/2025 Election Manifesto which takes into account the expectations of Tanzanians.

“CCM is the ruling party and its manifesto is the main roadmap of attaining what was promised during the elections. She needs to collect enough funds to implement it,” he said.

He believes that President Hassan will fill the gap of her predecessor in a different approach.

Another task, according to him, is a formation of a strong party’s Secretariat team that will align with her plans and ambitions.

“Tanzanians and CCM members expect a lot from her. She needs a strong team to work with,” he noted.

A CCM member of the national executive committee (NEC), Ms Angela Akilimali, expressed her confidence in President Samia Suluhu Hassan, saying she very much appreciates Mama Samia’s unique leadership style.

“She looks calm and gentle with words; but her authoritative actions are a clear message that she is not weak. She has served the party for a long time, and has held different leadership positions; I am confident she will lead CCM and the Union on the right path forward,” she said.