Lorries crisis talks ongoing: minister

Dar es Salaam. The government said yesterday that discussions were in progress to end the stalemate involving hundreds of lorries from Tanzania that had been seized in Zambia over illegal logging.

However, lorry owners said yesterday that they were immediately suspending the transportation of cargo to the DRC via Zambia until their vehicles and drivers are released.

Transporters say about 400 Tanzanian registered lorries had been seized in Zambia since June over illegal logging claims. In 2016, Zambia banned the felling and transporting of a tree known locally as mukula - Pterocarpus chrysothrix, a relative of rosewood - in a bid to curb its rapid loss fuelled by growing demand in Asia.

Authorities in Zambia say the lorry drivers get the logs in their country (Zambia) but they use falsified documents to claim that they [the logs] had been obtained in the DRC.

But the Minister for Industry and Trade, Prof Kitila Mkumbo, told The Citizen that the government was aware about the issue, and that discussions were at an advanced stage,

“As the minister for Trade, I contacted my Zambian counterpart last week, and he promised that he would give me feedback on the matter before close of business today (yesterday),” he said.

According to him, although lorry owners were trying to find their own ways of recovering their vehicles, the government was communicating with Zambia because the issue of illegal logging was a diplomatic one that involved two countries, thus the need to be resolved amicably.

“We also plan to have a joint meeting with Zambian officials on October 11. We are only waiting for the confirmation from Zambia. We need to hold it at the Tunduma-Nakonde border,” he said.

Prof Mkumbo added that Tanzania’s High Commissioner to Zambia was handling they matter, noting, however, that with the recent change of government in the neighbouring country, it was only fair that it [the new government] satisfies itself and verifies whether the logs came from Zambia or DRC.

But a member of the lorry owners’ association, Mr Mark Gama, said that they were immediately suspending the transportation of cargo to Zambia until their vehicles and drivers were released.

“Despite documents showing clearly where the logs came from, Zambia is insisting that they were harvested in that country. We are doing big business transporting goods to DR Congo, but we have no choice but to suspend our operations via Zambia because we fear that they may continued to impound our vehicles,” he said.

He said most truck owners have loans to pay to the banks and therefore taking other lorries to Congo DRC via Zambia would be a risky business.

He said they have received information that some of the truck drivers were falling ill because they were being kept in places with poor hygiene.