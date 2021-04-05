Mama Redding: Passion for girls’ education, farm work

By Zephania Ubwani More by this Author

Arusha. She was born in the farm and loved farming.

Her premises near Arusha city is a typical countryside farm of mixed crops, poultry, a few animals, agro-forestry and the like.

Even at advanced age, she continued to grow fruits and vegetables and reared animals on her 270-acre farm.

Yet Bertha Mfinanga, 88, was and remains an accomplished teacher though long retired and pioneer of girls education in Tanzania.

In her long life, she had been to numerous schools across the country; both as a learner and a dedicated teacher.

She retired from teaching in a public secondary school in 1987 but even before that several opportunities awaited her.

She was approached by friends and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) from abroad to assist women in science and technology.

She was among the founders of the Women Development in Science and Technology Association (Wodsta), an organization based in Arusha.

The story of Ms Mfinanga or Mama Redding as she is fondly called predates the independence days and almost a half of the 77 year colonial period.

Her retirement and retreat to the farm she had managed with her late husband since 1968, appeared to have enriched her moods.

Individuals associated with girls’ education, science teaching for girls and charitable workers would troop in for consultations.

But challenges in land ownership (Arusha is notorious for land conflicts) has kept her memory as sharp as a razor blade.

She would time and again go through an array of documents on the land her family had purchased and occupied since 1968.

She hinted she is already in conflict with the land officers with the city over alleged annexation of part of her land.

Save for the hitches, Ms Mfinanga has amazed many for her dedication to girls’ education with her as a pioneer.

She was born on January 10, 1933 at Usangi in Mwanga District, Kilimanjaro Region.

She is a member of the extended family of the early days Chief of Protocol in the Foreign Affairs ministry the late Daniel Mfinanga.

After a few years in lower primary school, she was to find herself moving from one girls’ school to another across the country.

Between 1948 and 1962 she was enrolled and studied in various secondary schools and teachers’ colleges in various regions.

In academic qualifications, the highest peak she reached was Southampton University in the UK where she graduated in biology teaching. She returned back to the country to teach biology in various schools, later elevated to one of the longest serving headmistresses.

The journey in climbing the education ladder as well as traversing the vast Tanzania in search of education was long.

During 1948 to 1949, she was at Ashira Secondary School, the only government secondary school for girls in those days.

Later she and a few colleagues were sent to Machame Girls Secondary School after the latter was elevated to that status.

She was among the successful students who were later enrolled at Loleza School in Mbeya for teacher and medical assistants training.

Machame, Loleza and Ashira served as teachers training colleges and offered medical training at different times in the 1950s.

Machame, in particular, was fully converted into a secondary school in the late 1950’s with medical/teachers training hived off.

It was at Machame where Ms Mfinanga changed into her true colours. Her love for science subjects would take her abroad for further studies.

“I liked biology very much. I really loved it. In 1960, I sat for the School Certificate (Form IV) exam and I passed with credit,” she told The Citizen.

As Tanganyikans were preparing for independence in 1961, she won a Commonwealth Scholarship to study in the UK.

When back in 1962 she was picked for a headmistress job which she declined. She wanted to remain an ordinary biology teacher.

She briefly taught at Kilakala Secondary School, then known as Marian College (in Morogoro), before joining her husband at Mzumbe. A few years before, Ms Mfinanga married an English-born John Redding who also taught in various schools in Tanzania.

The turning point for their life was in 1968 when the family purchased a settler farm near Arusha and settled there.

Mr Redding left the teaching job to concentrate on farming while she was deployed to teach at Arusha Secondary School.

From 1980 to 1987 she was a headmistress. But the couple and their children lived away from the city.

“Me. I can’t live in town. I was born in the rural areas. I need to see green vegetation all around my premises,” she said.

After the death of her husband years ago, she is now assisted by one of her two children, Peter, in running the family businesses.

The other Lucas Redding is a software engineer who is working abroad