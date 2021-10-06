Mass media: Six decades of rise and rise of radio communications

By Damas Kanyabwoya More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The evolution of mass media throughout history has been directly shaped by advancement in media and communication technologies. The invention of the movable printing press in the 15th century by Johannes Gutenberg led to the domination of the printed word in terms of books, journals and newspapers. The discovery of radio waves by Heinrich Hertz in the late 1880s made broadcasting all the rage in the early 20th century. It was a mass communication revolution that took the media to the next level. The radio reached a larger audience at the same time than the newspapers and cost the listeners less. The Radio became the “perfect” mass media of its time because its technological mode of delivery rendered futile things like the necessity for literacy that newspapers demanded from the readers.

The end of European major wars (also popularly known as World Wars) in the mid-1940s paved the way for the spread of a new form of mass media, the Television. The new media captured the audience’s imagination, literally. And then digital technologies arrived. The rest is history. For various reasons Tanganyika’s adoption of new media technologies did not follow the global sequence.

Historical accounts show that in Tanganyika the adoption of new media technologies was slower both before and after independence. The exception was the printing press largely because of the efforts of missionaries. Spreading the gospel by Christian missionaries depended much on the written word, which eventually paved the way for launching of journals, periodicals and newspapers.

For a while before and after independence the newspapers were more popular and had more effect on the audience, especially in Dar es Salaam. A small radio transmitter had been built by the colonial government but had a small reach within Dar es Salaam. Dr Joseph Matumaini says in his book the History of Radio Broadcasting for Development in Tanzania that the radio “signal couldn’t be received reliably 300 kilometres beyond the eastern coast.” Also a small percentage of the population listened to the radio because most couldn’t afford radio receivers.

“Even by the late 1960s less than 30 percent of the population listened to the national radio on a daily basis,” Dr Matumaini says. Sturmer says the first audience survey conducted in 1960 showed that 10 percent of the households in the cities had a radio set compared to only 2 percent in the countryside.

And so newspapers continued to be the most influential mass media.

During the independence struggle the Tanganyika African National Union (Tanu) had to rely on newspapers to spread its message. It used its own news outlet, Sauti Ya Tanu, which was launched in 1957 and newspapers owned by some of its members Tanu. The nationalist party could not get airtime on the radio because it was an ‘opposition party’. The Radio “did not mention Tanu or its leader Julius Nyerere unless it was something really exceptional. … an announcer was even dismissed after calling Nyerere Mheshimiwa (Honourable),” Sturmer says. The only airtime that Tanu could get was from Swahili Service of Radio Cairo, according to researchers.

At independence on December 9, 1961, Tanganyika had about eight national newspapers and only one radio station. The television had not been introduced by colonialists.

As more investments in radio transmission were made by the government and other stakeholders and as its reach increased throughout the country the radio held sway. When private radio stations were allowed in the early 1990s the influence of the radio increased and has remained so to date.

Dr Paul Dotto Kuhenga, a lecturer in Media and Development from the University of Dar es Salaam says in the past 60 years the Radio has had a bigger impact in Tanzania. “Some people argue that the visual appeal makes the television more impactful than the radio but it’s not true,” he says in an interview with The Citizen last week. “Researches I have done on community radios show that even digital technologies have not dislodged the power of the radio in Tanzania,” he adds.

Despite challenges in terms of little investment, inadequate radio transmission technologies and shortage of qualified radio staff broadcasting dominated the Tanzanian media industry during the one party system era and after the liberalisation of the economy.

The reasons are obvious. Radio waves travel magnetically and instantly, which enables live coverage. Newspapers have to be transported from the printing press to the audience. The underdeveloped infrastructure caused severe distribution problems, which hindered the growth of newspapers, according to Martin Sturmer, the author of The Media History of Tanzania. In faraway places such as Kigoma it could take three days or more to deliver a newspaper, Sturmer notes. About 70 percent of the country’s population were illiterate - most of them upcountry, according to Sturmer. For both of these major challenges the solution was the radio.

During one party system the Tanzania government adopted socialist policies that put more emphasis on development. The mass media were supposed to support government policies and so development journalism was found to be more suitable to the young nation. “The focus on development journalism brought the radio to the fore because of its effectiveness in reaching the audience in periphery areas,’ Dr Dotto noted.

It was unfortunate that there were few journalists and no competition among the media. The national radio was government owned.





The history of Radio

In 1951 the first transmitter was established as an experimental station known as Sauti Ya Dar es Salaam. In the beginning the broadcasts were only one hour per week in Swahili, according to Sturmer. A year later, in 1955, Sauti ya Dar es Salaam was transformed into a governmental department named Tanganyika Broadcasting Service (TBS). It was at this time when the station’s studios moved to the current location along Nyerere Road. And in 1956 the Radio Station was renamed Tanganyika Broadcasting Corporation.





On July 1, 1965, the Tanu government took total control of TBC, placed it under the department of the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and Tourism, and renamed it Radio Tanzania Dar es Salaam (RTD).

Media experts say that after the ‘taking over’ of the radio by independence the government was probably driven by the discovery that the radio could be much more effective in helping to propagate its policies and foster the development of the new nation. This fact is evidenced by the fact that the radio allocated enough of its time on education programmes.

“In the area of development RTD played well its role in various national campaigns and general education of the masses in collaboration with development agencies,” Dr Matumaini says.

To effectively use the radio the government gradually but steadily invested in expanding the transmission of the radio. It also tried to solve the problem of shortage and unaffordability of receivers by building radio factories in Dar es Salaam and Arusha. Low cost radio sets were also imported en masse from Japan, Hong Kong, Germany and The Netherlands, according to Dr Matumaini.

These factors enabled the radio to cement its place as the dominant mass media in Tanzania. It was helped by the decision of the government not to open a television station in Tanzania.

According to Sturmer the government resisted the introduction of television in Tanzania saying the medium was too expensive and that it would merely serve the rich in the society. “When we have a satellite that would make it possible to cover the whole country I will go for television ... and not until then,” Sturmer quotes Nyerere as saying.

It was after the liberalization of the media following the enactment of the Broadcasting Services Act of 1993 that the real radio revolution was ushered in Tanzania. The introduction of television in Tanzania around the same time, failed to dent the new excitement for the radio, according to experts. Digital technologies, which have enabled embedding of radio technological functions in the mobile phone device, have made the radio an all-powerful mass communication medium in Tanzania.

The multitude of radio stations in Tanzania can help to explain this fact. By 1990 just before private, commercial radios were allowed Tanzania had, practically, one radio station, RTD. By last year, 2020, the number of registered radio stations had reached 183, according to statistics from the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA).

In addition to making the mobile phone a perfect ‘walkman’ digital media technologies have facilitated online radio and simulcasting radio.

According to TCRA by August 2020 Tanzania had 21 registered online radios and 25 simulcasting radios. The nature of digital technology means these radios have a global outreach and could be accessed even on computers and other digital devices.