Mbowe implicated in witness statement

By James Magai More by this Author

By Hadija Jumanne More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A prosecution witness in the economic sabotage case facing Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe submitted in court yesterday how one of the co-accused was involved in the charges.

Mr Mbowe, Adam Kasekwa, Halfan Bwire Hassan and Mohamed Abdillahi Ling’wenya face six counts including that of conspiracy to commit terrorism acts. Mbowe is facing a separate charge of financing terrorism acts in the Economic Sabotage Case Number 16 of 2021.

In the court yesterday, the prosecution witness, who is also Kinondoni Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ramadhani Kingai, described how the second accused, Adamu Hassan Kasekwa, testified to have been involved in the charges against them.

Mr Kingai read out the statement yesterday after it was received in court on October 20 and as evidence of the prosecution’s evidence.

ACP Kingai told the court that he was the one who recorded the statement on August 7, 2020 at the Dar es Salaam Central Police Station, after arresting the co-accused on August 5, 2020, at Rao Madukani, Moshi.

In a statement, ACP Kingai stated that he had warned the accused that he was accused of conspiracy to commit terrorist acts and that he was not obliged to say anything but that what he said would be used as evidence against him in court.

He also stated that he had the right to make such a statement in the presence of a lawyer, a relative, or anyone else.

In a statement read out before Judge Joachim Tiganga, who began hearing the case yesterday, Kasekwa admitted to being involved in all the offenses against him and his colleagues.

Kasekwa also named his colleagues, including Mbowe, who claims to have instructed them to commit the acts, including injuring former Hai District Commissioner Lengai Ole Sabaya, alleging that he was harassing him and threatening Mbowe’s return to Parliament.

After reading the statement as it was written, the witness returned it by explaining what was written in it, led by the prosecutor, Senior State Counsel Robert Kidando.

He then told the court that police later searched for other suspects and managed to arrest them at around 8pm on August 7, 2020.

He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture.

ACP Kingai claimed that during the search, they found various items including uniforms for Tanzania People’s Defence Forces (TPDF), a notebook containing maps and names of petrol stations that they had planned to blow up as well as market details including the market of Kilombero.

ACP Kingai said the information he had gathered from Lieutenant Urio (Denis), such terrorist acts were planned to be executed in Dar es Salaam, Moshi, Arusha Mwanza and Mbeya regions before last year’s General Election.