Media stakeholders want review of tax proposals

By Ephrahim Bahemu More by this Author

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Media stakeholders want the government to rescind its proposal to impose new taxes on subscriber identification module (Sim) cards for mobile telephony and mobile money transactions.

In an effort to increase its revenue to Sh1.254 trillion, the government is proposing amendment of The Electronic and Postal Communication Act (CAP 306) with a view to imposing a levy of between Sh10 and Sh10,000 on each mobile money transaction of sending and withdrawing money.

Similarly, the government would impose a levy of between Sh10 and Sh200 per day per Sim card, depending on the ability of the holder to recharge the balance in an effort to increase revenue collections by Sh396.306 billion.

While the issue has largely been approved by some Members of Parliament (MPs), pending actual endorsement of the Sh36.3 trillion budget for the financial year 2021/22, a budget review session that was organised by the Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF) and participated by different stakeholders and media practitioners noted that the tax would amount to double taxation. Finance manager from ‘Let’s Talk Finance,’ Edmund Munyagi, said the proposed charges may affect the growth of the digital economy.

He said at the moment the government charges value added taxes to users through scratched vouchers and other mobile transactions, adding more charges would increase cost in the communication sector and eventually slow down usage.

“The government intends to reduce taxes on digital equipment. This is good, as it will reduce their prices. However, it plans to introduce new taxes in the sub-sector that already has a tax. This amounts to double taxation,” he said.

Mr Munyagi said “Innovation is the hub of multi-sectoral and digital development. Nowadays, digitalisation is simplifying many activities - even in agriculture where farmers get some of the information such as markets and prices through the phone,”

For his part, Economics analyst Lawrence Mlaki said that, although introduction of the new taxes raises eyebrows, the government has shown good intentions as it intends to use the revenues for stimulating economic growth.

“Especially improving social services such as health, infrastructure and education and also uplifting farmers through tax incentives in industries that use agricultural raw materials,” he said.

TEF’s vice chairperson Bakari Machumu said that initiatives such as the budget discussion was one of the many ways that can show and put into perspective how the media can be part of the development of the nation.