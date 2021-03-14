Meet Kikeke, going 18yrs at the BBC

By Kelvin Matandiko More by this Author

QUESTION: How are you brother from where you’re in London? Recently Parliament Speaker Job Ndugai urged you to return home when the time is ripe. Are you considering returning home?

ANSWER: It is true, Speaker Job Ndugai advised me about that when I was in Dodoma for on official duties. He had invited me to visit Parliament.

I was with a photographer Nicholaus Mtenga and we paid a visit to the Parliamentary ‘photo gallery’. Being invited to Parliament by the Speaker, who appreciated the work I’m doing and how I represent the nation internationally, is a precious gift and a great honour to me.

I’m ready to return home, Tanzania, as I have been thinking of that for a long time. I think it’s time I did just that. Tanzania is my native country. There is a Swahili saying that goes, ‘home is home’. So, I’m ready to return home. From the day I boarded a British Airways plane to London about 17 years ago, come May, this year, I will accomplish 18 years in the UK.





When would you like to return?

Actually, I would like to do that even today. However, it has been a long time since I left Tanzania. So, there are some issues I must accomplish before I pack and leave for home.

It is my expectation that things will go smoothly and I will be able to accomplish this stage, which is very important to me.





What is it that convinced you to consider returning home?

Returning home does not need to be convinced. Whoever rejects his home is a slave. So, I was not convinced by anybody about returning to Tanzania. Since I left I knew that one day I will return to there, when the time is ripe. I would say the Speaker’s call has fuelled my desire of returning home much earlier than I expected.

For all the years I have been living in the UK, I have been able to return to Tanzania on leave or on duty at least every year and sometimes twice a year. This is important to know what is going on back home.

I view my situation just like a person, who relocates from up-country to Dar es Salaam in search for a better life.

You may see some people decided to return to their homes for investment or living after gaining sufficient life experience.





Is there an offer waiting for you from government, private company or institution? What should we expect seeing you doing upon returning?

There are some institutions that have shown interest in working with me, although no contracts have been signed so far.

I hinted earlier, there are some issues I must accomplish before I return home. To work with the government? I’m not sure because so far I have not got any offer from it.

But I think I will remain in my broadcasting and journalism profession.





Salim Kikeke poses in the BBC studios during the 'Dira ya Dunia' program.

What have you got to show after 17 years of working for the BBC?

I’m proud of the extensive job experience I have gained. Working at an international organisation may give you the opportunity of knowing many things and look at issues in different perspectives.

I’m thankful that I got the opportunity of representing my country abroad and flying the national flag as an ambassador through the broadcasting and journalism profession.

The opportunity of presenting BBC World News TV and BBC World Service Radio programs viewed by peoples from around of the world is definitely something that I could not imagine achieving.

However, working hard and self-confidence have enabled me to realise my dream. Another thing that I could say I’m proud of is getting the opportunity of rubbing shoulders with different peoples from around the world.

In this modern world it is important to have acquaintances and forge friendships with different people. It is something unique to me personally.

However, the important thing is to see the works that we do are well transmitted, particularly back home in Tanzania.

For instance, when I present the Focus on Africa program, I surely get messages from different people in the world about how they enjoy the work we are doing.

And when it comes to the Dira ya Dunia TV program, actually I have nothing to say other than to thank all its fans. When I’m in Tanzania, I actually get the love of the fans as it is hard to explain it in words. That is the most important thing to me.





You have been an inspiration to many. Can you tell us how many journalists whose talents you helped promote and shape?

Actually, I have no statistics of the number of people, whom I have inspired to engage in this profession. Every day I get a lot of messages on social networks from young men and women who want to study broadcasting and journalism as well.

However, I have been trying to help them as much as I can by giving them advice or directives on what they should do.

Many people have sent messages to and informed me that they have taken up journalism after being inspired by my works and this has comforted me a lot.

The words, “I want to be like Salim Kikeke” I have heard many times and this shows how our works could inspire and bring changes to a profession that in the past was a bit viewed in doubt.

So, my expectation is to see when I go back to Tanzania I get the opportunity of working closely with different media houses and even journalism colleges so that I could offer my experience in this important profession.