Members’ sovereignty ‘will be maintained in East Africa confederation’

By Zephania Ubwani More by this Author

Arusha. National sovereignty would be largely retained under the envisaged East African Political Confederation.

This is according to Justice Benjamin Odoki, the chairperson of a committee of experts tasked with drafting a model of the constitution for the envisaged political union.

He said the political confederation would ideally be vertical in that it would deal directly with the partner states rather than the EA citizens.

Constituent states of the Confederation would have the freedom to join and/or withdraw from the arrangement as they so wished, being sovereign states.

“The confederal authority will, however, have the right to suspend or expel a member state that violates the confederal constitution,” he said.

Justice Odoki disclosed this in Uganda last week during national consultations on drafting of the East African Community (EAC) political confederation.

Advertisement

He clarified that as opposed to the political federation, the political confederation would be highly dependent on the goodwill of the constituent states.

“Political confederation is a transitional model to the political federation that is the fourth and ultimate stage in the EAC integration process,” he pointed out.

He was addressing participants in the Ugandan western city of Mbarara during consultations on the drafting of the proposed confederation.

The retired Ugandan judge urged the participants to tell the Committee of Experts the extent of sovereignty the national governments would prefer.

“Under the confederal system, the decision-making process is based on consensus or unanimity. The member states do not lose their sovereignty,” Justice Odoki explained.

He added, “The supreme power of states to manage their affairs would remain. There would be no creation of a new state or some centralized authority”.

The team was appointed by the Summit of the EAC Heads of State in 2018 to carry out consultations and propose a model constitution for the EAC Confederation.

One of the team’s Terms of Reference was to study the political confederations across the world and pick relevant clauses to suit the EA model.

The EAC, which was revived in the 1990s, is composed of six partner states being Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda and South Sudan.

Speaking during the team’s session in Entebbe, Uganda minister of State for EAC Affairs John Maganda Wandera expressed hope that the process would sail through successfully.