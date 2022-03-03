‘Mfalme Zumaridi’ and her 92 followers arraigned in Mwanza

Despite charges 11 and 12 being bailable with some relatives and friends ready to bail them, all defendants refused bail and insisted they were ready to go to remand to join their leader who is facing a case of human trafficking

Mwanza. Diana Bundala the self-styled ‘Mfalme Zumaridi’ and 92 others have on Thursday March 3, 2022 been arraigned at the Mwanza Resident Magistrate’s Court facing three charges of human trafficking, physical assault and blocking government authorities from executing their duties.

State prosecutor said in case number 10/2022 against facing Zumaridi alone for allegedly trafficking human beings including children under the age of 18 in contravention of section 4 (1) (A) and 6 (2) (A) of the Trafficking in Persons Act number 6 of 2008.

In case number 11/2022, Luvinga said Zumaridi and eight of his accomplices are accused of carrying out an assault against Police officers who came to her house to carry out their duties in contravention of section 241 of the Penal Code.

The defendants are also alleged to have obstructed Government officials from carrying out their duties in contravention of section 114 (A) sub-section B of the Penal Code.

In case number 12/2022, the prosecutor told the Chief Magistrate of the Mwanza Resident Magistrate's Court, Monica Ndyekubora that Zumaridi and her 92 associates are accused of holding an illegal assembly contrary to sections 74 (1) and 75 of the Penal Code.

The defendants denied their charges in cases 11 and 12 with prosecution saying that investigation into the two cases had been completed and asked for a date.

Prosecution further said that case number 10 human trafficking case against Zumaridi, the defendant was not required to answer any questions due to the Court's lack of jurisdiction to legally hear the case.

Despite charges 11 and 12 being bailable with some relatives and friends ready to bail them, all defendants represented by Erick Mutta refused bail and insisted they were ready to go to remand to join their leader who is facing a case of human trafficking.

Following the decision, Judge Ndyekubora ordered all the accused to be remanded in custody until March 17, when cases 11 and 12 will be read for the preliminary proceedings



