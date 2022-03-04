'Mfalme Zumaridi' the self-proclaimed ‘god of the World’

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Mwanza. Diana Bundala, 39, aka ‘Mfalme Zumaridi’ has for several years been one of the most popular religious preachers in and outside of the City of Mwanza with thousands of followers who adore her works.

She enjoys a cult status among her followers

Mfalme Zumaridi (39) the self-styled ‘god of the World’ has been preaching and even healing a number of ailments that she claims to have the powers to cure.

Although not much has been documented about her background, Diana was born on October 9, 1983 in Maganzo village in Kishapu District in Shinyanga Region.

It is common for religious leaders to have undergone theological studies but this is not the case for Mfalme Zumaridi whose journey to the pulpit remains shrouded in mystery despite having thousands of followers.

However, the absence of its history has not prevented the Diana from reaping the large number of believers in her church located at Iseni in ​​Mwanza which has since suspended services after it was closed by authorities in 2019.

Prior to the closure, the church was conducting a series of daily services followed by day-and-night prayers for those with various ailments and needs.

“I live near her church in Iseni; during prayer sessions we on many occasions witnessed believers lying down on his face and then she would walk on their backs until she reaches the altar, “says Rosemary Paul, a resident of Iseni Street in Mwanza.

She says that whereas many were amazed by the kind of reception the preacher received at the start of the service, his followers were overjoyed each time Mfalme Zumaridi walked on their backs.

According to Rosemary, the preacher was always well protected before entering the church, he was guarded by a group of youth, who wore black pants or skirts with white shirts or dresses and black ties.

"They call the young men soldiers of Cherubim and Seraphim," said Halima Jumanne, another neighbour who also lives in the Iseni area.

One of the believers who spoke on condition of anonymity said they believe that she is ‘king’, the ‘god of the world’ and their greatest comforter in all life.

She has been of great help to us not only in matters of faith, but also in our daily needs including food, clothing and school fees for our children. The King is very devoted to us. She is our greatest comforter,”said the emotional follower.

He said in some cases, Mfalme Zumaridi celebrates by slaughtering cattle, and when the believers fail to finish the meat it is distributed to neighbors and passers-by.

“To us this is our king, god, and great comforter; and her house is a palace,” he said.

In addition to standing two lines to receive and say goodbye to their ‘king’, these believers are required to laugh, smile or cry whenever she does so.

"One day I attended a service at the church after word spread that Mfalme Zumaridi had the power to cure various ailments; I had a sick child for a long time, so I decided to take him there. But I did not know the rituals and it was at that point that the Church elders came to ask me if I was a stranger,” says Yohana Emanuel, a resident of California, Nyegezi in Mwanza.

He says he was later taken to the side and instructed to follow all the actions and events of the leader by laughing, smiling or crying when she does so.

He says that he witnessed bizarre scenes such as the preacher walking on people’s backs and since that day he has never gone back to that church.

Church closed

On November 18, 2019, the Government through the then Nyamagana District Commissioner, Dr Philis Nyimbi suspended the service and closed all activities in the Mfalme Zumaridi’s church after a number of shortcomings were identified including violations of traditions, customs, traditions and religious teachings.

Issuing the order to close, Dr Nyimbi said the Government found that the activities of the church were in violation of Chapter 337 of the law and regulations on the registration and operation of associations and civil society.

The church was also found to be using the Constitution of the Pentecostal Church whose registration indicates that it is located in Dar es Salaam.

Another area that led to the decision to suspend worship and closure was the self-proclamation as ‘god of the world’ while identifying herself as 'king' whereas she was female contrary to tradition, customs and traditions that recognise female traditional rulers as queens.

Church service moves to her house

After Government suspended worship and closed the church, the ‘Mfalme Zumaridi’ relocated all activities to her home on Bugugu Street in Mkolani area in Mwanza.

Speaking to Mwananchi, Suzan Mwamjungu, a resident of Buguku where Diana’s residence is located, prayer services have been moved to her home.

“They pray from morning till midnight; every day we see people coming in and out of that house for worship accompanied by sounds of trumpets, ”said Suzan.

The arrest

After a video showed police officers entering the home of ‘Mfalme Zumaridi’ being harassed by ‘cherubim and seraphim soldiers’ who were guarding their leader, the Police Force ordered her arrest of the leader ‘for questioning on several allegations including human trafficking.

Mwanza Regional Police Commander Ramadhani Nganzi said Diana, who was being alongside 149 members of her church, was also accused of conducting illegal worship and intercession.

Another charge against her is that she allegedly locks her believers in her house and enslaves them.

Of the believers who were found locked up in Dian’a home 92 were women and 57 men, including 24 children between the ages of four and 17.