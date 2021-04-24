Msuya on issues of interest regarding national progress

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

QUESTION: What were the defined obligations of the first-phase government and recorded achievements?

ANSWER: Our obligations were to fight poverty, illiteracy and ignorance. But, we had another obligation: to foster nationalism.

It wasn’t easy like waking up in the morning and starting considering ourselves as residents of Tanganyika and later Tanzanians.

We had to build infrastructure that would unite over 125 tribes through the use of Swahili and take students to secondary schools located in different regions.

Although this is not well-known among Tanzanian youths, the founding father of the nation, Julius Nyerere (1922-1999) used to stress that building a single entity - the country known as Tanzania -made most citizens proud of it whenever they were. This was one of our achievements.

Therefore, despite the challenges we faced building nationality and the country’s constitution, its benefits could be seen even during the recent smooth power transition after the death of President John Magufuli on March 17 this year. It is the role of the constitution and maturity of institutions built by our leadership that saw to President Samia Suluhu Hassan succeed the late Dr Magufuli - and elevation of Dr Philip Mpango to the country’s Vice President.

What advice would you give to the ruling CCM as it is expected to endorse President Hassan as the party’s national chairman?

According to the CCM tradition, I hope President Hassan will be voted to hold the highest party position. This should enable her to confidently implement the government’s development agenda.

This tradition started during the first phase leadership of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere (1961-1985), followed by Presidents Ali Hassan Mwinyi (1985-1995), Benjamin Mkapa (1995-2005), Jakaya Kikwete (2005-2015), John Magufuli (2015 to March 17, 2021) and, now, President Samia Suluhu Hassan (March 19, 2021-).

Another vacant position that will need to be filled in CCM is that of the party’s secretary general.

My hope is that a strong secretary general will be picked among party cadres to take the party’s helm because, without a vigilant CCM returning officer, it will be difficult to know what the party’s position is.

My hope is that the CCM general congress slated to take place at the end of this month will fill the vacant positions by picking an appropriate secretary general and endorse President Hassan for her second leadership hat at CCM.

Opinions have been that there should be power separation between the presidency and the party’s chairmanship to make government leaders accountable. What is your take on this?

My position is that procedures that have benefited the country should be preserved - unless there are strong reasons for making changes. The Presidency shouldn’t be separated from the ruling party’s leadership. Introducing two bigwigs in the party and the State will cause problems.

Which areas do you think CCM need to make changes in order to increase its strength?

The country has 60 million people, 65 percent of them young persons.

They should be prioritised in implementing the country’s development agenda as well as representation in public organs.

Despite the increasing number of the youth in decision and policy making organs, broadened avenues should be sought to increase their number to accommodate approximated the 60 to 65 populations. Secondly, CCM should take more interest in the economy, because everything under discussion is backed by the economy in driving the development agenda.

What is your take on the current Parliament as you compare it with past Parliaments?

The parliament constitutes people with different thinking and ambitions including some who would like to reverse things for personal gain.

We would like our people to know that issues of corruption and misuse of public funds are not as huge as they are currently exaggerated.

In my opinion, Parliament is fairly good, but its lawmakers differ as there are those who led to the President’s dissatisfaction in their debates after they recently raised social media debates in Parliament, instead of concentrating on government budget debates.

Most of the MPs are the youths who need to be given time to grow and learn enough about their duties.

Have you ever advised anything concerning the spate of abductions and recovery of dead bodies on river banks and coastlines? How do you respond to this?

In a civilized nation like ours, such incidents weren’t supposed to happen. Since we identify ourselves as being guided by the rule of law, it is the responsibility of law enforcers to investigate these incidents and take action again st the perpetrators.

However, we shouldn’t over-emphasis the two or so incidents. There were similarly serious cases that happened in the past - and they were all handled well.

They include the killings of elderly people for alleged witchcraft, the murder of People with Albinism (PwA), the murder of billionaire ErastoMsuya in 2013, witchcraft incidents in Njombe, and several others.

My take is that these incidents are unacceptable in any civilized society like ours. Government institutions - including the police - should investigate and take the appropriate judicial action against the perpetrators involved.

Despite the reported growth of the Tanzanian economy which ostensibly enabled it to qualify for the lower-middle economy status in 2020, - well before projections in the National Development Vision-2025 - why are most Tanzanians still abjectly poor? Where have we erred?

The country’s economy doesn’t yet depend on large industries like Germany, Japan, China, etc. Our economy depends on the prosperity of SMEs.

The only way our economy can have positive effects on the lives of Tanzanians - and, ultimately, eradicate poverty - is through economic empowerment of small and medium entrepreneurs.

These need to increase the level of their businesses - and, ultimately, increase the flow of money.

Indeed, this is what CCM governments have been doing down the years: enabling citizens to engage more in agriculture, and providing small and medium enterprises with special IDs that allow them to run their businesses more peacefully.

Something else which should be done is to change the mind-set of the youth, especially graduates, who should stop thinking that their better welfare will come from employment in the formal economic sector. They should understand that there are a lot of untapped opportunities in the informal economic sector as well.

We really haven’t erred anywhere; rather: economic growth hasn’t reached the level that matches the ever-growing population. I don’t want Tanzanians to be discouraged; much has been done, and the country’s economy is on the right track going forward.