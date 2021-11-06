Mwinyi government pulls Sh1.8 trillion in projects

By Jesse Mikofu More by this Author

Unguja. A total of 97 projects with 7,000 job openings have been initiated during Zanzibar President Hussein Mwinyi’s administration as he completes a full year in office.

Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (Zipa) executive director Shariff Ali Shariff said the projects were valued at Sh1.8 trillion in all.

Mr Shariff made the statement when Dr Mwinyi was commissioning six projects of small scale industries at Amaan as part of marking a year of Dr Mwinyi as President.

The Zipa chief explained that the projects were the same as the other 30 projects worth $78 million, which were implemented in the same period last year and created 1,213 jobs only.

“This is equivalent to 323 percent increase. Also, it clearly shows that there is a huge interest by investors now seeking to invest in Zanzibar due to the laid-down strong strategies of improving and attracting investments into the country,” said Mr Shariff.

As a result of the steps to promote investment in Zanzibar, and implementation of the government’s strategies to harness marine resources funder the much touted blue economy policy, Zipa has officially started wooing more investors into the Zanzibar archipelago.

President Mwinyi said his government would continue to create a friendly business environment in the Isles by protecting industries against unfair business competition including competition from impoerts into the country.

“I’m quite aware that our industries fail to compete in business because foreign products are being imported, sometimes without taxes thereon being paid.

“So, I want to reassure our industrialists that any person who imports products which are similar to those produced in Zanzibar will have to pay the taxes due thereon as per the laws of the land,” Dr Mwinyi stressed.

The President lauded Zipa for continually working on investment issues - and directed that it was now time that warehouses in the area which are being used for storing imported goods must hencefort be turned into factories for manufacturing purposes.

Dr Mwinyi said his government would not only protect local industries, but would also ensure that locally manufactured products secure markets, both local and export.