New EAC boss in-tray full, starts today

By Zephania Ubwani More by this Author

Arusha. Dinner halls are already booked and cocktail parties in readiness as the East African Community (EAC) awaits a new chief executive.

Dr Peter Mathuki, the former member of the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) from Kenya, takes over as the new EAC secretary general today.

The handover ceremony will be preceded by a closed session with all the top executives of the Community followed by speeches and cocktail and dinner parties. Dr Mathuki, until then the executive director of the East African Business Council (EAC), will take over the reigns from Ambassador Liberat Mfumukeko. The tenure of the EAC chief executive officer is a five-year, non-renewable term. Amb Mfumukeko has served the position from April 25, 2016.

Signs are already there the two bodies -- EAC and EABC -- are taking advantage to make the occasion ‘quite big’ with prayers and cocktail and dinner parties.

Dr Mathuki is no stranger to EAC, having also been an Eala member from Kenya. But analysts feel he has a big task to take the Community out of its current woes. Of course, he has a comparative advantage -- not so much as a regional legislator (2012-2017) but as the CEO of the Arusha-based business body. He takes over the helm at the EAC -- an organization sandwiched between Afrika Mashariki Road and EAC Close -- knowing too well about the business challenges.

EABC is an apex body of private sector associations and corporates and has an observer status with the EAC and technically served as a business arm of the latter. With his diplomacy and well established contacts in the business and civil society sectors, he can pursue his advocacy against the trade barriers.

The main task ahead of the Kenyan politician is how to address the old and emerging challenges facing the six nation regional organization.

He is taking over when EAC has been forced to do away with the old order, including a gazillion high and low profile workshops, conferences and meetings.

Some of the gatherings had been replaced by video conferences long before the Covid-19 pandemic, although not much utilized for different reasons.

One of the organs which has stuck to the new change is the EA Legislative Assembly (Eala) whose sessions have been held unabated - but held virtually. It is with the new technology that Dr Mathuki and his executive team have to take action - given the ongoing behind-the-scenes turmoil between the two.

The EAC Secretariat - the executive arm of the Community - has for the past year been at loggerheads with Eala over eligible payments not requiring travel. Since the outbreak of the pandemic in the region around March last year, most of the regional MPs have attended the virtual Eala meetings from the comfort of their offices, homes or EAC ministry offices. This led to them missing their daily subsistence allowance (DSA) because the EAC financial regulations insisted such payments must be paid if they involved travel.

As the tug of war rages between the two key organs, EAC remains generally short of the funds to implement a host of the development projects and for routine operations.

Although the donor dependency on the annual budget has kept on declining compared to five to ten years ago, timely remittances from the partner states have dropped.

The situation worsened in the past two years when the Secretariat has been forced to borrow money from the General Reserve to meet pressing financial obligations.

The problem has not only been delayed remittances to the Arusha coffers by some partner states but some countries are notorious in settling their bills.

For the past ten years or so, the annual expenditure budget for the Community has averaged $100 million. Half of the amount has to be contributed by the member countries.

Regional analysts have been at pains to get to know as to why some countries are not paying. There has been a feeling that some were not committed to the integration agenda.

Elsewhere, it is believed all the EAC partner states were undergoing economic crises due to emerging crises such at Covid-19 which paralysed the tourism sector.

Dr Mathuki has also to revisit the alternative financial mechanism once proposed so as to enable EAC to collect its own expenditure money from taxes on imported goods. Mathuki could see to an expanding EAC with the likely admission of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and other countries.

This could also see to the establishment of more EAC organs and institutions in addition to the current three organs and a dozen institutions spread across the region.

Dr Mathuki is the sixth EAC secretary general - and the second from Kenya. The others were Francis Muthaura, also from Kenya, who served from 1996 to 2001.

The others Nuwe Amanya Mushega from Uganda (2001-2006), Tanzania’s Juma Mwapachu (2006-2011), Richard Sezibera from Rwanda (2011-2016) and Burundi’s Liberat Mfumukeko (2016-2021).