‘North Treasures’ takes Zanzibar to the World

By Lilian Ndilwa More by this Author

Zanzibar. The government of Zanzibar has launched a documentary titled ‘The northern treasures’ worth Sh46 million with the aim of enhancing investment and tourism in the northern region of the Isles.

Launched at the Tui Blue Bahari Zanzibar, the event was graced by the Second Vice President of Zanzibar, Hemed Suleiman Abdullah who was accompanied by ministers, ambassadors, the Regional commissioner of North Zanzibar and other government officials.

Addressing almost 400 guests, the Second Vice President praised ‘Nyanya Capture’, the company that has recorded the documentary and shot the 80 pictures that were exhibited.

“I would like to praise the young people whose efforts has brought together this documentary alongside 80 pictures that were taken during the shooting duration. You have brought respect to Zanzibar and Tanzania in general, your talents are evidently noticeable in these works of art,” said Mr Abdullah.

He added: This documentary will unite all people in Zanzibar and in the globe as this work shows the need for more investment and increase in tourism rates in such beautiful places shown in the documentary. North Unguja is also the biggest region in Zanzibar. This means we highly depend on it in terms of growth of different sectors.

Speaking at the event, North Unguja RC, Ayoub Mohammed Mahmoud revealed that the documentary has detailed a variety of exotic places undiscovered in the north region.

“The idea to make the Northern treasure stemmed from the time President Hussein Mwinyi was swearing In RC’s. He advised that we have to lead creatively in a manner that will influence the growth of the sectors in the regions,” said Mr Mahmood.

‘Nyanya Capture’ started working on making a documentary in September 2021 after an extensive research with the purpose of revealing treasures hidden in North Unguja.

“We are today unveiling breathtaking parts of North Unguja to the world with hopes that this documentary will increase tourism rates whilst attracting investment in the region and in the island in its totality,” said Mr Mahmood.

He further hinted that with the ‘North Treasures’ launch, the region will also have a website that will indirectly connect the world to the region as it will contain all the important information about the region.

According to him, the documentary is named treasures because the contents shot in it are what makes Zanzibar an interesting destination to both locals and foreign people.

“In the documentary, you will notice caves and forests with wildlife, places with beautiful sunrise and sunsets, clean beaches with varieties of fishes as well as islets. All these things can make our island a leading tourism and investment destination in the world,” he explained.