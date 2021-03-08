Number of women in top leadership positions promising

Dar es Salaam. As the world marks International Women’s Day today, Tanzania has made huge strides in increasing the number of women in leadership positions and participation in decison-making.

Speaking to The Citizen on different occasions, acitivists and stakeholders of women’s issues said society’s view of women leaders has greatly changed given the great ability shown by women leaders in different positions.

The Director of Tanzania Women Lawyers Association, Ms Tike Mwambipile, said, however, that “the number of women leaders was still low compared to that of men, since we are yet to achieve the 50/50 gender parity at all levels of decision making.

“It is true that the number of women leaders has increased such as in Parliament, government, boards of directors and even in institutions but it is still low compared to that of men. So, it is important for those who make appopintments to consider this,” said Ms Mwambipile.

She urged fellow women to seize leadership opportunities whenever they present themselves without fear.

In 2018, when opening the first general meeting of women in leadership organised by the Association of Tanzania Employers (Ate) in collaboration with the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise, labour minister, Jenista Mhagama said that in 2017, the number of women in state-owned institutions’ boards of directors had incresed to 117 from 114 in 2014 - while that of men slumped from 526 to 352 in 2017.

Tanzania Media Women’s Association Director, Rose Reuben, said there have been great achievements, despite the fact that there are some issues that need to be worked on.

“Many things have changed today. There are calamities and during such times, it is the women who suffer the most, as they spend most of their time to look after their families. So imagine, when it comes to leadership: how a woman has to struggle to balance work and family matters,” posed Ms Reuben.

She noted that the world’s technological advancement has led to women getting harassed on social media, discouraging some from going for leadership positions, fearing to be harrased.

Recently speaking about Women’s Day celebrations - whose theme is ‘Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a Covid-19 World’ - Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan said there is a need to put in place constructive plans to ensure gender equality goals are achieved.

“As a nation, we are supposed to discuss how many more women could take up leadership positions and ensure their leadership talents are nurtured and utilised for sustainable development,” said the VP.

In recent years, many women have showed their prowess in leadership, particilarly in top leadership positions entrusted to them. So, we need to prepare other women for the sake of the future generation.

Standard Chartered Bank Executive Director Sanjay Rughani said during a debate on women’s participation organised by the employers association, that the contribution of women is, to a large extent, recognised by the bank. The bank has plans to ensurewomen fully participate in leadership operational issues.

“We strategised that by 2020 there should be 20 percent women workers and we have been able to achieve that. By 2024 we want the number to reach 35 percent. All this is done because we appreciate the contribution of women, whose empowerment has been growing,” said Mr Rughani.

The Vice President’s argument corrolates with the ideas of politician Ms Asia Msangi, who says that in order for the concept that a woman can lead to be accepted by society, it is important putting special strategies in place to ensure it is achievable.

“Government should put in place a strategy to ensure girls are given leadership training as they grow to make them understand that they can be leaders,” said Ms Msangi.

According to the Vice President, the government is readjusting to implement the national plan for the development of gender equality, which is in the 2025 national development vision.

The plan is to ensure there is gender equality in economic activities, education, training and employment in different sectors.

According to the Vice President, it is important for women holding various leadership positions to uplift fellow women.

“We need to recognise and reveal leadership talents that we see in women and this can be done by instilling courage in them so that we can have many of them daring and participating in leadership,” Ms Suluhu said.

Dr Blandina Kilama, a researcher from Repoa, advises employed women to ensure they continue to remain in their jobs - and get promoted to leadership positions.



