‘Operation Chakaza’ veteran General Tumaniel Kiwelu dies at 79

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Peoples Defense Forces’ (TPDF), retired General Tumainiel Kiwelu (79) has died at his home in Morogoro the army has announced.

According to a statement signed by the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF), General Venance Mabeyo , Gen. Kiwelu died on May 18.

General Tumainieli Kiwelu, a graduate of Mons, famed for his role in the Kagera war during the Operation Chakaza (Kagera War) held various positions as an officer in the Tanzania People’s Defence Forces.

Gen. Kiwelu served Chief of Staff, Commander of the infantry, Brigade Commander, Chief Commander of Chakaza operation (Kagera war).

“He also served in government in various positions including the Regional Commissioner of Tabora, Kagera and Shinyanga regions where he served until when he retired from public service,”

“Gen. Kiwelu was awarded different medals including 40 years of TPDF, Long service, 20 years of TPDF, Medal of War, Medal of Kagera and Mozambique Operation,” read the statement.

Advertisement

The deceased joined the army on July 1, 1963 and served for 34 years, nine months and seven days to the date when he retired from the army on November 3, 1997

The final respects for deceased will be paid at Lugalo General Military Hospital on May 22, he is expected to be buried at Mbezi Louis Cemeteries in Dar es Salaam.