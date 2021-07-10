Plan to erect statue of Magufuli at DITF grounds causes uproar

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Sh420-million deal between the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (Tantrade) and the National Bank of Commerce (NBC) to renovate buildings and build a statue of the late President John Magufuli at the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) grounds has been greeted with much criticism from Tanzania’s netzens.

Critics on social media were of the view that the funds could be put to better use on issues like strengthening the war on the Covid-19 pandemic, and implementation of socioeconomic development projects.

One ‘Molinga’ tweeted: “The money could have been allocated to the construction of schools where many classrooms could be constructed.”

Ms Aneth Stanely said the Sh420 million deal wasn’t a proper decision at the moment.

Mr Martin Martin tweeted that the money could be used to strengthen the provision of health-care services in hospitals such as Bugando in Mwanza and Ndanda Mission Hospital in Mtwara Region reported to have shortages of oxygen cylinders.

The cylinders are needed urgently to support Covid-19 patients having breathing problems: “For several years, Tanzanians have been demanding completion of the new constitution writing processes, but nothing has been allocated in the 2021/22 fiscal year”.

Advertisement

A University of Dar es Salaam (Udsm) don and senior researcher at Repoa, Dr Abel Kinyondo, told The Citizen that the money could be used to implement different projects started by the Magufuli administration. He said although the plan for the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Projects (JNHPP) was conceived by the founding Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, it was Dr Magufuli who started its implementation.

The standard gauge railway (SGR) is another Magufuli initiative, and naming it after him would be an appropriate way to remember the fallen leader. Also, allocating the JPM statue funds to the SGR project would make Dr Magufuli be better-remembered by Tanzanians and future generations.

Noting that, in the US, statues of past leaders have been built in one area, strategically to collect public revenues from tourists, he suggested we should do away with the notion of building statues everywhere.

Mr Buberwa Kaiza said protocols do not allow a leader’s monument to be built in an area bearing the name of another leader. “Building ex-President Magufuli’s statue at the DITF grounds bearing the name of the nation’s founding father, Mwalimu Nyerere, contravenes policies and protocols that should lead the nation,” he said.

“Since this need to be the policy and legal issue, the government should enact laws if they are none.”

He said Chato District Council where Dr Magufuli served for 20 years could enact by-laws to approve the construction, saying Sh420 million was nothing in the fight against Covid-19.

Yesterday, the Tantrade chief executive officer Mr Edwin Rutageruka said having widely debated, the authority will issue clarification on the matter.

“NBC is the main sponsor to renovate some buildings at the exhibition grounds. However, the statue has been at the centre of the discussions,” he said, pledging to issue clarifications.

Signing the agreement, Mr Rutageruka and NBC managing director Theoblad Sabi were of the view that former president’s statue would attract more visitors.