Politicians, diplomats mourn Zanzibar first Vice President

Dar es Salaam. Condolences started flowing in yesterday following the death of Zanzibar’s First Vice President Seif Sharif Hamad.

Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi announced seven days of mourning during which period, the flag will be flown at half-mast.

President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr John Magufuli, also declared a three-day national mourning period from yesterday February 17, 2021 with all flags flying at half-mast.

“At around 11am, Seif Sharif Hamad passed away. Maalim died while receiving treatment at the Muhimbili National Hospital where he had been admitted since February 9,” said Dr Mwinyi.

He said the government would work with the departed leader’s party, the ACT-Wazalendo, and his family on burial arrangements.

President Magufuli said it was with shock and sadness that he received the news of the death of Mr Hamad.

“I have received with great sadness the news of the death of Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad, the First Vice President of Zanzibar. I send my condolences to the President of Zanzibar Dr Hussein Mwinyi, family, Zanzibaris, ACT-Wazalendo members, and all Tanzanians. May his soul rest in peace,” President Magufuli tweeted.

ACT-Wazalendo party leader Zitto Kabwe said with Maalim Seif’s leadership and mentorship he offered to them, they would be able to develop his vision, ideology and ambitions to see Tanzania being democratic and Zanzibar being a place where people live in solidarity.

“We will provide more information to the public after consultation between us members and the government because Maalim Seif was a national leader and his funeral matters are being dealt with in accordance to the law,” said Mr Kabwe.

The leader also called on Zanzibaris, ACT-Wazalendo members and Tanzanians to remain calm.

Chairman for the opposition party, Chadema, Freeman Mbowe also took to his Twitter account expressing his sadness for Mr Hamad’s passing on. He said he received the news about the death of Mr Hamad while in Dubai. “I offer my deepest condolences to the family, his party, Zanzibaris and all Tanzanians…!” he wrote on Twitter.

NCCR-Mageuzi Party chairman James Mbatia told The Citizen that he had known Mr Hamad for 26 years and that he was convinced that the departed politician had a concrete belief in real change.

He said he had learned a lot from him, noting that 17 days before his death, Mr Hamad had shared his experience with him.

“We will miss him a lot. He is in all of us,” said Mbatia.

The Civic United Front (Cuf) Chairman, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba said he will remember Mr Hamad for the way he participated in building the party (Cuf).

“I have known Maalim since 1973 when we were at the University of Dar es Salaam. We got to know each other through the Islamic Students’ Union where he was chairman and I was the treasurer,” he said.

According to Prof Lipumba, Mr Hamad was also chairman of Zanzibar students at the university during their time.

“I came to realise that he was a smart, hardworking and intelligent person and even when he finished his studies he got a high GPA and the institution showed commitment to keep him as a lecturer,” he said.

Some ambassadors in the country came forward to express their grief over the death of the politician.

UK High Commissioner to Tanzania David Concar tweeted, “Saddened by news of the death of Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad, a giant of Zanzibar politics who will be greatly missed.” “He leaves a towering legacy of service, commitment and passion for improving lives. My condolences to his family and the people of Zanzibar…”

US Ambassador Donald Wright wrote, “I join with all Tanzanians especially Zanzibaris in mourning the sad loss of Maalim Seif. In a political career stretching back over 40 years, he was the embodiment of a servant leader who put people before power. Though we can’t replace him, we can and must honor his legacy.”