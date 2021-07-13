Poverty cited as main reason for early marriages and pregnancies

By Zephania Ubwani More by this Author

Arusha. Poverty is largely behind early marriages and pregnancies among girls within the East African region. This is because many of the victims, including school girls, are from low income families and are easily lured into early sex by men.

“Girls who marry young are from poor families,” said Ms Happiness Lugiko, a Tanzanian lawmaker with the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala).

She told the just-ended sitting of the House that even during and after pregnancy, the young ladies pose a burden to their stressed families.

“They become an economic burden because their families cannot afford to care for them and their new born,” she said. Ms Lugiko was debating a motion tabled before Eala, urging the East African Community (EAC) to eradicate child, early and forced marriages.