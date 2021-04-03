Pray for Mama Samia, nation: Bishop Shoo

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Christians in Tanzania marked Good Friday yesterday, with some clerics calling for justice for all, as well as consoling the nation following the death of President John Magufuli on March 17, 2021.

The men of the cloth expressed their faith in President Samia Suluhu Hassan, urging believers to include her in their prayers.

The Head Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT), Dr Fredrick Shoo, asked Christians to pray for God to give President Hassan courage, wisdom and love, which he described as important values for any leader.

“Personally, I do pray for her. I urge all Tanzanians to do so, too. Let’s pray for her to have good health, courage, love and wisdom to lead and unite the nation,” said Dr Shoo.

“I also ask her not to fear at all because God, who made her president, is there to protect her. As a church, ELCT assures her of our support as we are confident of her,” he said.

Dr Shoo also used the opportunity to express his condolences to Tanzanians following the death of Dr Magufuli, saying we should remain hopeful - and move forward.

Similar messages were echoed by other churches during Good Friday services marking the death of Jesus over 2,000 years ago.

St Peter’s Parish priest Alistair Makubi insisted on love, and encouraged people not to give up at all.

“There are a lot of things and events which make us sad around the memories of Good Friday but we need to stay courageous without losing hopes. Love is also a blessing for us as we mark the Good Friday,” he said.



