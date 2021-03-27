President Magufuli rests at last, a week after his demise

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Chato. President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday led Tanzanians in the national burial of the fifth President John Magufuli who died last week.

Ms Hassan said Dr Magufuli’s leadership ideas, philosophy and strategies will remain as she pledged to continue accomplishing his vision.

Former Presidents Jakaya Kikwete and Ali Hassan Mwinyi narrated their roles in building Dr Magufuli’s political career, as well as the way they were impressed with his leadership style and achievements recorded during his time in office.

At the event that took place at the Mugufuli Stadium in Chato District, Geita Region, the former presidents said they were confident that President Samia Suluhu Hassan would emulate the dear departed leader in meeting expectations of Tanzanians.

Addressing the nation, Ms Hassan reiterated his pledge to fully implement individual promises made by her predecessor as well as those contained in the CCM Election Manifesto 2020-2025.

“We are going to bury our leader and the country’s warrior today. But, his ideas, philosophy and strategies will live forever. Tanzanians should unite and work hard,” she said.

The Head of State said it was the third time for her to visit the district, citing the 2015 election campaigns being the first - and then last year when she visited the place to pay homage to Dr Magufuli following the death of her sister.

“Dr Magufuli showed me the family’s burial. But, I didn’t expect that he would be buried in the same place in less than 10 years,” she said.

The President said she was aware of the on-going process of make the district a region, calling for fast tracking of the process in order to realise Dr Magufuli’s dreams.

“Once the decisions are made and be submitted to the government appropriate decision will be made depending on whether they have met the criteria. Those behind the process will be advised what to do if they will not meet the required criteria,” she said.

She said increased budget in the health sector has made accessibility of medicines and medical equipment in public hospitals, health centres and dispensaries reach 94 percent, pledging to work on claims of inadequate supply of medical supplies in public healthcare centres.

“We will work to discover what has gone wrong,” she said as she was responding to concerns raised by a representative of Chato elders, Mr Samuel Bigambo on the two issues he said were among the dreams of the late Dr Magufuli.

Former President of Tanzania, Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete and his wife arrive at the funeral of late President Magufuli.

Ex-President Kikwete said during his leadership he used Dr Magufuli to stop the rot in the ministries of Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development as well as the ministry of Livestock and Fisheries as well as the Works docket where he was posted at different times.

He said in 2015, the fallen leader was a potential person to run for top office, disclosing that he dictated terms as the CCM chairman to ensure he becomes the CCM candidate.

“Those who say I had bad terms with Dr Magufuli have nothing they know. However, I will not forget March 17, 2021 when his death was announced because I couldn’t withstand the loss as I found my tears automatically running down my cheeks,” he said.

Former President Mwinyi said the fallen leader recorded shocking development in just few years, describing him as a person who valued humanity as he allowed petty traders to carry their businesses by the roads sides.

“He has gone. This is your time, honorable Samia after serving as his assistant for the last five years,” he said.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa who doubles as the national burial committee chairman said the government has instructed doctors attending ailing ex-President Magufuli’s mother-Suzan to continue providing medical care until her fully recovery.

National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai said Parliament stood firm with Tanzanians following the demise - and pledged support for Ms Hassan.

Chief Justice Ibrahim Juma said the Judiciary will remember Magufuli for disbursement of $65 million from the World Bank for implementation of legal sector reforms.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan pays her final respects to her predecessor Dr John Magufuli by laying wreaths on his grave during state burial. PHOTO | STATE HOUSE

Magufuli is the first president to die in office - dying at Mzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam aged 61.

Tanzanians in Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Zanzibar and Mwanza were given opportunity to bid farewell to the Magufuli body - with the final bid taking place at the Magufuli Stadium in his home district Chato in Geita Region.

The event was attended by President Hassan and her Zanzibar counterpart, Dr Hussein Ally Mwinyi, as well as former presidents Kikwete and Mwinyi - and the Isles’ former President Ali Mohamed Shein.

Others are the Prime Minister, Zanzibar’s Second Vice President, Speaker Ndugai and his deputy, the Zanzibar House of Representative Speaker and his deputy as well as former prime ministers.

Also present were CCM leaders, ministers and deputies, regional commissioners, Chief Secretary Bashiru Ally, Tanzanian ambassadors abroad, clerics, members of the private sector and the general public.

Mourners started flocking at the Magufuli Stadium at around 5am, followed by leaders including President who led the multitude in receiving Dr Magufuli’s body.

Engulfed with grief, the multitude participated in the Mass presided by about ten clerics before leaders delivering brief speeches.

The body was later taken to nearby family graveyard where his burial was concluded at about 5:30pm.



