President meets Chinese business leaders in Dodoma

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday met leaders of the Chinese business community in Tanzania, at which the latter pledged to invest in a number of projects, including in manufacturing mobile phone handsets.

A State House statement said that the Chinese Business Chamber of Tanzania, led by Janson Huang, assured President Hassan that at least 800 Chinese companies were ready to work with her administration by way of investing in Tanzania.

“The Chinese business leaders expressed interest in investing in mobile handsets making, pharmaceuticals, vehicle assembling and in starting industrial parks,” the statement signed by Presidential Communications director Gerson Msigwa says.

The investment would help Tanzanians to get China’s expertise by way of giving them opportunities to study in Chinese universities and colleges in areas of engineering and tourism through sponsorship by the businesspeople in cooperation with their government.

Currently, China ranks as one of the largest foreign investor in Tanzania, thanks to the aggressiveness of its people in searching for new markets outside the world’s most populous country.

Ten years ago, China came sixth in terms of countries with the largest investments in Tanzania, behind the UK, the US, South Africa and Kenya .

But, the latest figures by the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) show that in 2012, China moved fast to settle in the second slot before dislodging the UK from the first position a few years ago.

Cumulative figures for the period between 1990 and 2017 show that China is now leading with investments worth $5.963 billion.

The UK comes second with investments valued $5.54 billion, while the US, Mauritius and India are in the top five list with investments worth $4.7 billion, $4.308 billion and $2.2 billion respectively.

President Hassan assured the business leaders that her administration will work with them so they can realise their investment plans.

She said Tanzania will improve the business climate so that the planned investment can be effective.

The government, President Hassan said, will particularly work on various issues that bottleneck the flow of investments in the country, including work permits, tax, delays in payments for the delivered service, red tape as well as ensuring that the country keep taking preventive measures against the Covid-19 pandemic.