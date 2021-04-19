Pro, anti-Magufuli debate unhealthy, asserts Samia

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday faulted the debate in Parliament that has split MPs between those defending former President John Magufuli’s legacy and those criticising the late Head of State’s leadership style.

Speaking in Dodoma during a function that brought together religious leaders to celebrate Magufuli’s life following his death in Dar es Salaam last month, President Hassan said it was unfortunate that what was supposed to remain on social media had been taken up by Parliament.

“This is very bad, especially now that it has reached a point where people are being compared instead of the national agenda being put forward,” she said.

She said there was only one national agenda, which was Tanzania’s development.

“If you compare Magufuli and Samia, just understand that they are essentially the same person. I have been following the debate, and I must say it is unhealthy for our nation,” President Hassan said.

She reminded MPs that this was the time they were expected to discuss and endorse ministerial budgets before passing the government’s Budget.

“I want to ask you to focus your attention on that area, and I also ask you to do what is expected of Parliament. As for other issues, we can debate those later.”

Yesterday’s meeting was President Hassan’s first with religious leaders since she was sworn in to succeed Dr Magufuli last month.

She asked religious leaders to continue praying for Tanzania and its leaders so they can continue to run the country in accordance with the Constitution, which they swore to upheld.

The government, she said, would work on the advice of religious leaders.

“We do so on the understanding that when religious leaders talk to their faithful, the words sink into their hearts,” President Hassan said.

She added that the sixth phase government was not a result of an election, and nor had it been formed by a party other than CCM.

“That said, the direction of the sixth phase will be to continue with all the good things that were being implemented in the past, and initiating new projects for the benefit of Tanzanians,” she said.

That, she said, was why she chose a slogan that whenever she says: ‘The United Republic of Tanzania’, those responding must say: ‘Let the job continue’. “This is because a lot has been done in the past, and we must continue from where we are,” she said.

The ten issues that will define the sixth-phase government were those which were being implemented during the fifth phase administration. “All we will do is to improve where there were some shortfalls,” she said.

A number of religious leaders from all of Tanzania’s major religious denominations aired their views before the President’s speech.

The Tanzania Pentecostal Church (TPC) Bishop, Peter Konki, castigated the tendency of some Tanzanians who seek appointment by praising President Samia Suluhu Hassan and talking ill of former President John Magufuli on social media.

“These people are doing so in their efforts to seek appointment favours for various positions in the government. This is hypocrisy that could divide Tanzanians,” he said.

President Hassan’s reaction was in apparent reaction to what went on in Parliament last week.

It comes at a time when the Parliament decided last week to utilize most of the time attached to the debate of the Prime Minister’s budget for the financial year 2021/22 to actually debating the former President’s legacy.

Last week, lawmakers from the ruling party CCM were embroiled in the defence and criticism of the immediate-past regime. When Prof Sospeter Muhongo opined that the Julius Nyerere Hydro-Power Project (JNHPP) will take many years to financially benefit the country - and that Tanzania should instead go for natural gas for power generation - his Geita Rural counterpart, Mr Joseph Kasheku, said the professor had failed to help the country in addressing its challenges.

At one point, Mvumi Constituency MP Livingstone Lusinde said: “We can’t tolerate those criticising ex-President Magufuli because they are the ones who will do the same to the current leader, Ms Hassan.

“Nobody can remove Dr Magufuli’s legacy in this country. This shouldn’t be accepted. People should stop comparing Dr Magufuli and President Hassan only because they played in the same team.”

On Wednesday last week, Bumbuli Constituency legislator January Makamba had to calm the situation in the debating chamber when he called on Tanzania leaders, representatives and citizens to uphold unity, tranquility and solidarity in the wake of President Magufuli’s death.

That was followed by yet another day of debate on the same, pitting Mtama Constituency legislator Nape Nnauye and his Kawe counterpart, Josephat Gwajima against each other.

While Mr Nnauye said President Hassan should be left to write her chapter in history, Mr Gwajima called for defining Tanzania’s development in order to maintain continuity - doing so thorough implementing development projects even after leadership changes.

“We shouldn’t write for her; she has to do that herself. Legacy is not defended; rather, it defends itself,” he said, waxing philosophical.

“Magufuli’s legacy needs not to be defended; it will defend itself,” he insisted.

The Kawe Constituency lawmaker, Bishop Josephat Gwajima (CCM), said leadership successors will be required to execute tangible development projects. This would keep the country on the right development track.

“We need a national agenda for the country to develop. We need to define Tanzania’s development in the coming 30 or 50 years, as well as identify areas we need to develop,” he said.

Speaking during the event on behalf of the family, Dr Magufuli’s son Joseph said the former president’s widow, Jannet Magufuli, was steadily recovering from the shock of her husband’s death.

“She is continuing with treatment. She has asked me to convey her gratitude to Tanzanians for their consolation and cooperation given immediately after the death of our beloved father to-date” said Mr Joseph on behalf of the family.

Specifically, he conveyed the family’s gratitude to President Hassan and other leaders, including clerics and leaders of the Defence and Security Forces for their role from the death to the burial of the former Head of State.