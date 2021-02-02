Property tax collection goes back to local government

By Nazael Mkiramweni More by this Author

By Ephrahim Bahemu More by this Author

Dodoma/Dar. The government is returning the task of collecting property tax back to local government authorities in a move that seeks to boost the latter’s source of development funds.

Also moved to local government authorities is the task of collecting tax on billboards and the administration of tax levied on petty traders.

The move was revealed in Dodoma yesterday by the minister of State in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government Authorities), Mr Selemani Jafo, shortly after a meeting between senior officials from his ministry and their counterparts from the ministry of Finance and Planning.

Currently, one pays Sh10,000 per year as property tax on an ordinary house. For a multiple storey buildings built in major cities, each storey costs Sh50,000 as property tax while those in districts that are far from major cities cost Sh20,000 per storey.

There has been inconsistency in the collection of property tax during the past 12 years. The government first moved the collection of property tax from local governments to the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) in 2008 in what was meant to raise revenue collection.

However, little was achieved and six years later (in 2014), the collection of property tax once again returned to the local government authorities.

However, that also was short lived because two years later, the collection of property tax was once again returned to the taxman. The decision did not go down well in some municipal councils, with some politicians alleging that the move was meant to throttle them financially after opposition parties won the control of a number of municipal/district councils in the 2015 polls.

Weakening the opposition

This remains the view of former Ubungo Mayor, Mr Boniface Jacob (Chadema) who told The Citizen’s sister paper, Mwananchi yesterday that by returning the tax to local government authorities, the Central Government was simply revealing that the 2016 move was only meant to weaken the opposition.

“It was a well orchestrated move that was meant to send a message to ordinary Tanzanians that the opposition had not delivered,” he said.

He said after property tax and tax on billboards was moved to TRA, a number of projects that depended on domestic revenue at local government levels were adversely affected.

“So if they now decide to move the taxes back to local government authorities, things will start to move,” he said.

The ruling party CCM swept the control of almost all local government councils in last year’s (2020) General Election.

Speaking in Dodoma yesterday, Mr Jafo ordered district and municipal directors to work with trade officers as well as ward and city/village directors in the collection of property and billboard tax plus levy from petty traders commonly known as Machingas.

“We will issue further directives during our internal meetings, but this move starts immediately,” he said. He said the government had already delivered Machinga identification cards to regional authorities so they could be handed over to officials at district and municipal level for distribution to Machingas.

Each Machinga ID costs Sh20,000.

He directed local government authorities to ensure that the money collected was directed towards projects that benefit the citizens.