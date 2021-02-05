Public institutions in soup over debts valued at Sh10bn

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli yesterday issued a one-month ultimatum to all public institutions that owe the Tanzania Prisons Department to clear their debts, or face the music.

As a matter of fact, he directed the Finance and Planning minister, Dr Philip Mpango, to verify the debts before the Head of State starts deducting the money from amounts the institutions receive from the Treasury.

“Institutions have 30 days to settle the debts before action is taken via the Treasury,” said Dr Magufuli.

The Head of State said that when responding to challenges cited by the Commissioner General of Prisons who decried delays in payment of the Sh10 billion owed by various government institutions.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Sh900-million worth Tanzania Prisons Service Headquarters located at Msalato in Dodoma City. Dr Magufuli also launched 24 Prisons staff houses.

“I’m very impressed with the way the Prison Department is executing projects. This headquarter has been built for Sh900 million only and because of that I will give them Sh2.5 billion more to complete other remaining tasks,” he said.

Responding to another challenge, including lack of uniform to their staff, he directed the Prison Services Department to use prisoners who know how to sew, instead of waiting for help from somewhere else.

“To date we have 33,300 prisoners countrywide. I’m sure some of them are tailors. It is high time you made best use of them in making officers’ uniforms,” said Dr Magufuli.

“I want the commissioner general to optimally use these prisoners who have different skills,” he directed.

Speaking earlier, Prisons Services Commissioner General Suleiman Mzee said the prison department has managed to implement various projects.

However, it was grappling with a number of challenges including unpaid debts by various institutions.

“We have been following up for a long time, but to no avail,” said the Commissioner General.

“We call upon you Mr President to help us get back our money totalling Sh10 billion. It will help us to become self-sufficient and solve some of the challenges such as preparing new uniforms for our staff,” he pleaded.

Before ending his speech in the event which was broadcast live by the public broadcaster, Dr Magufuli reiterated his call not to rush for Covid-19 vaccines being rolled out in other countries.

He said Tanzanians should embrace the locally-made traditional medicines which he said were working well in combating viral infections.



