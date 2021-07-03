Pura to launch qualification database

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (Pura) has on July 15, 2021 set to launch a database for common qualification system.

The database will include suppliers and service providers’ experts in the petroleum upstream sector to enable domestic and foreign investors to access qualified experts for business partnership.

Pura has the mandate to regulate and monitor petroleum upstream operations and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) activities in the Mainland Tanzania and provide advisory services to the government and the minister responsible for petroleum affairs.

Pura’s head of local content and stakeholders engagement, Mr Charles Nyangi said has amended by law to establish a database for suppliers and service provides to assist investors acquire the right experts like civil or petroleum engineers, suppliers and service providers for business partnership.

“The database will have all the required data that includes experts in the sector. We have done pre-qualifications and put the right records for investors to find the rights experts when they plan to invest in the country,” he said.

He noted that the process was vigorous as they did thorough selection and shortlisted the right candidates with appropriate expertise in the sector.

Advertisement

Furthermore, he said the database is currently in its final stages of preparation after accommodating stakeholders’ recommendations and plans were to launch the document on July 15, 2021.

In another development, he said that local content in the sector has improved especially on the issue of employment while the business side was still dragging. “We have been sensitizing locals to participate in the petroleum sector under the Pura regulations through exploration and development,” he said.

In his explanation, he said the sensitization comes following enrolment of foreigners for the job in the previous years.

According to him, the sensitization has been fruitful as locals’ involvement in the sector has increased from three companies to 52.

They have also created awareness on the opportunities found in the upstream sector including the LNG project following resumption of the Host Government Agreement (HGA).

“The minister in charge revealed recently on resumption of HGA which are expected to end in October, this year. Hopefully, the project will come with a good number of opportunities for locals ranging from employment, investment and supply of goods and materials.