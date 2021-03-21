Ruwa’ichi: Tanzanians to pray for Mama Samia

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Archbishop of Dar es Salaam, Jude Thaddeus Ruwa’ichi, has urged Tanzanians to pray for President Samia Suluhu Hassan because the responsibility of leading the country was huge.

Most Rev Ruwa’ichi made the remarks yesterday at a Requiem Mass for President John Magufuli at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Dr Magufuli passed away on March 17, 2021 at Mzena Hospital in the city while receiving treatment.

The man of the cloth said Tanzanians, who were praying for President Magufuli should accept that his successor was Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan who was sworn in on Friday as President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

He said the tasks facing the presidency were no small matters, the post comes with huge responsibilities, primarily the duty of serving all citizens equally without segregation.

“I know that Mama Samia worked closely with Magufuli when she served as Vice President. So, we are not worried that she understands the country, and knows its priorities so she will continue with all the good efforts that were being undertaken by Dr Magufuli,” he said.

“But because I have said that the responsibility of leading the country is a huge one, I invite all of us to keep her in prayers, to give her cooperation and to stick with her in seeking the welfare and development of every citizen of this country,” said His Most Rev Ruwa’ichi.

He used the occasion to offer his condolences to the widow of President Magufuli, Janeth Magufuli, the children and all the people affected by the tragedy.