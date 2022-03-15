‘Sabaya is a dangerous man’ says co-accused

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Arusha. The seventh defense witness in the economic sabotage case against former Hai District Commissioner Lengai Ole Sabaya, Watson Mwahomange (27) has asked the court to grant him prison protection on grounds that "Sabaya is a dangerous man."

However, the Senior Resident Magistrate Patricia Kisinda, asked Mwahomange to submit the application to the authorities at Kisongo Prison who will weigh whether there is need to do so.





Mwahomange, who is the third accused in the case, yesterday began defending himself after his lawyer withdrew.

When he began his defense, he told the court that he had known Sabaya since 2019 after giving him the job of taking pictures during a service held at the ELCT Church attended by the Bishop of the Diocese of North Central, Dr. Solomon Masangwa and a prominent businessman in Arusha, Philemon Mollel.

He said he failed get rid of his company (Sabaya) because he was like his captive and he feared for the safety of his life and it was because of that fear that he failed to report the incident that had happened at ‘Kwa Mrosso’

Advertisement

When asked by the magistrate whether whether he was aware of the charges against him, the accused (witness) replied in the affirmative, saying he was aware of the two charges, citing the formation of a criminal gang and laundering of Sh90 million from businessman Mrosso.







