Samia can deliver, says Mwinyi as Zanzibar bids JPM farewell

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi exuded confidence yesterday that Tanzania’s development trajectory, as envisioned by the late John Magufuli, would be completed under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

He said this when he led thousands of Zanzibaris in paying their last respects to Magufuli at the Amaan Stadium in the Isles.

The event, the third to be held after residents of Dar es Salaam and Dodoma paid their last respects, was attended by, among others, the chairperson of the Funeral Committee, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.





Leadership experience

In his speech, Dr Mwinyi, who doubles as the chairman of the Revolutionary Council, said many more initiatives similar to what Dr Magufuli had established would be launched and implemented without any problems as he believed in the leadership experience of President Hassan.

Advertisement

This goes in line with her assurance to Tanzanians that her leadership will not change the late John Magufuli’s development trajectory.

Ms Hassan, who was sworn in two days after announcing the death of President Magufuli on March 17, said she was ready to continue the work of her predecessor with “strength, speed and dedication”.

The new President, who is the first female head of state in the history of Tanzania, told several African leaders and Dodoma residents who had flocked to the Jamhuri stadium on Monday that together with Dr Mwinyi, they would continue from where Magufuli left off and get to where he anticipated the country to be.

“Let me take this opportunity to assure you that nothing will be lost. Our country is in safe hands,” she assured the public during the state funeral in the capital.





Full cooperation

Yesterday was Zanzibar’s turn, and Dr Mwinyi pledged Zanzibar’s full cooperation in the task that lies ahead for President Hassan.

“Personally, I know her. She has great potential to fulfil her new responsibilities due to her extensive political and leadership experience in various positions she has held,” he said.

Saying the nation had lost a revolutionary leader who strived to improve the lives of ordinary Tanzanians across the board, President Mwinyi said they would do everything they could to protect the unity left by Dr Magufuli by safeguarding the existing strong cooperation.

“Because Zanzibar is part of the union, we will make sure we give her (President Hassan) all the cooperation she will need to achieve the late Magufuli’s goals as well as the ones she will set with a view to bringing development to our country,” said Dr Mwinyi.

As was the case in Dar es Salaam and Dodoma, Zanzibar residents showed up in large numbers on major streets and at the stadium to bid farewell to the late head of state.

Many of the mourners were in a pensive mood as they paid their last respects to Magufuli.

President Mwinyi appealed to the people of Zanzibar to continue to remember and cherish Magufuli’s endeavour to bring about inclusive development and foster unity, love and peace.

“We have a responsibility to safeguard his vision, plans and strategies as he strived to bring about more development for Tanzanians. Let us continue to be united and patient during in this difficult period of grief,” President Mwinyi said.

People who escorted the convoy carrying the former president’s body from the airport to Amaan Stadium on foot were allowed by Mr Majaliwa to file past the body by one at the stadium.





Procedure in Dodoma

This was in contrast to the procedure in Dodoma which was changed after several people reportedly died and dozens were injured in a stampede at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

It was expected that the same procedure used in Dodoma would be followed in Zanzibar even though there were no reports of the kind of chaos witnessed in Dar es Salaam.

“You will all have the opportunity to file past the coffin and bid farewell to your former President even if it would take us to midnight,” Mr Majaliwa said.

“The late President Magufuli’s body spend the night at State House here before being flown to Mwanza tomorrow (today) morning,” he added.

Mr Majaliwa said that after Mwanza residents pay their last respects today, the convoy carrying the body will head to Chato, Geita Region.

In another development, the Prime Minister disclosed that Monday’s state funeral in Dodoma was watched by a global television audience of 3.4 billion people.

Mr Majaliwa, however, did not mention the source of the figure.

While showering praise on media outlets for their commendable job in informing the nation and the world at large, he said there was evidence billions were watching across the world.

“Until last night we have information that the number of people who followed the state funeral yesterday (Monday) in Dodoma was more than three billion,” he added.





Heart complications

Dr Magufuli, who died of heart complications at Mzena Memorial Hospital, will be buried in his hometown of Chato in Geita Region on Friday.

Magufuli is the first Tanzanian President to die in office, and was succeeded by Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan, 61, who was sworn into office on March 19.