Samia orders probe into development expenditure

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday ordered an investigation into the way development funds were disbursed and spent in the third quarter of the current financial year (January-March 2021).

At the normal pace, the Controller and Auditor General (CAG), Charles Kichere, would conduct audits on how public monies for the 2020/21 financial year were conducted upon completion of the ongoing financial year.

But, in an unexpected declaration, Ms Hassan – who was sworn-in to become Tanzania’s sixth President on March 19, following the death of her predecessor, Dr John Magufuli, on March 17 this year – ordered the CAG and the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) to conduct an audit on how development monies were utilised in the past three months.

“I now order you - and, luckily, the Governor of the Bank of Tanzania is also here - to conduct an audit on all the money that was issued for development projects between January and March. We need to see it…,” President Hassan said.

The President was speaking during a function to receive CAG’s audit reports and the PCCB performance report for the 2019/20 financial year at the State House in Dodoma yesterday.

Present at the event were ministers and leaders of various public institutions.

President Hassan said she had read the executive summary of CAG’s report which was submitted to her on Saturday evening.

“I came to realise that there are A number of issues need to be worked on as a matter or urgency…a lot of money is being misappropriated… The situation is dire, and we need an immediate solution,” the President said.

She put on notice heads of a number of public institutions that had been adversely mentioned in the CAG’s report.

In her immediate decision, President Hassan suspended the Director General of Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), Mr Deusdedit Kakoko, after his institution was adversely mentioned in CAG’s report for the 2019/20 financial year.

President Hassan said she had seen the massive embezzlement that has been conducted at TPA, and ordered the PCCB to take up the task as a matter of urgency.

At one point, said President Hassan, the Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, had formed a committee to probe into what had been happening at the ports - and some action was taken.

“But, from the report that you submitted to be yesterday, at least Sh3.6 billion had been embezzled at TPA… When the Prime Minister conducted the probe, we only managed to fire junior staff. I now order suspension of the TPA Director General to pave the way for investigations into the embezzlement,” she said.

In December last year, Mr Kassim Majaliwa suspended two TPA officials to pave the way for investigations over accusations of embezzlement of public funds.

The suspended officials were the Finance director, Ms Nuru Mhando, and the Financial Expenditures manager, Ms Witness Mahela.

He said one of TPA’s unsatisfactory practices that deprived the government of revenues was the tax exemption of more than Sh2 billion granted to Mbeya Cement despite rejection of the proposed exemption by the Special Committee.

Last year’s meeting – held at the TPA offices – was also attended by the director of criminal investigations (DCI), Robert Boaz, and the PCCB Director General, Brigadier General John Mbungo.

Mr Majaliwa said last December it was unusual that TPA approved the payment of Sh8.2 billion to Kigoma Port for various payments while the limit of the port was Sh7.4 billion.

And, President Samia stuck to her guns yesterday, promising that more action would be taken against heads of other public entities who were adversely mentioned in CAG’s reports.

Mr Kakoko was confirmed as TPA Director General in October 2018 after working in the position in an acting capacity for a long time.

He replaced Awadh Massawe who was fired along with the-then permanent secretary in the Transport ministry, Shaaban Mwinjaka by former President John Magufuli following the disappearance of over 2,700 shipping containers at Dar es Salaam port.

Speaking prior to handing over his audit reports to the President, the CAG, Mr Kichere, said Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) had also recorded a loss of Sh60 billion during the 2019/20 financial year - adding that he had outlined a recommendation on how to tweak the airline’s performance.

“ATCL has been recording losses for the past five years. I have listed my recommendations for the company to perform well in the report. I recommend that the government should consider them,” said Mr Kichere.

Analysts could, however, view ATCL’s loss as a normal thing - especially considering that the airline had only been revived in the past five years, and that the purchasing of airplanes was still ongoing. The situation may also have been made complex with the advent of the global Covid-19 pandemic that saw to the aviation sector being hit hard for a good part of the 2019/20 financial year.

In his statement, Mr Kichere also pointed out that the government’s Information and Communications Technology-based payment systems were not safe.

“A majority of them have weak security for preventing leakage of public monies. The government could be collecting more cash through the systems; but there are a lot of loopholes that unscrupulous officials could use to steal the money,” he said.

In her response, President Hassan ordered those concerned with the collection of public funds to find a way of harmonising the payments systems. “We have about six systems right now; look at how they could be harmonized. If this happens to be a new topic on your side, let us know so that we can seek help from experts,” she said.

On institutions that perform poorly, President Hassan informed the CAG to come out openly and tell her.

“If it is the board (of directors) that is not doing well, tell us because if we sort out the shortfalls, we would be able to do better. If we remain quiet, we will be doing injustice to Tanzanians. When you come to tell me about audits on institutions, be open with me so that we know what should be done,” she said.

She also asked the CAG to increase the number of institutions it audits, including those located far from Dar es Salaam.

Apart from conducting a total of 900 audits, the CAG also undertook six real time audits on development projects.

The audited projects include the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), the Nyerere Hydropower Dam at the Rufiji River, BRT Infrastructure, Kimara-Kibaha Road expansion, Korogwe-Same-Mwanga Water Project and a sugar project.

A total of 8,740 recommendations were issued in past audits, said Mr Kichere - noting, however, that only 2,610 had been implemented.

President Hassan pledged that her government would work on all the remaining recommendations as proposed by the CAG.

Meanwhile, the names of eight district executive directors (DEDs), whose councils got qualified opinions in the CAG’s report for the 2019/20 financial year, will be forwarded to the appointing authority who will decide their fate.

The Minister of State in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Selemani Jafo, said he would forward the names to the President’s Office for further action.

“The President’s Office is responsible for nominating DEDs, so I will submit their names so that appropriate action can be taken,” he said.