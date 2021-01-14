Scrutiny of development plans to start soon: Bunge

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Was implementation of the second Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP-2) effective enough? What were the implementation shortfalls? What lessons can be taken forward?

These are some of the questions that members of the Parliamentary Budget Committee will be grappling with as they begin their meetings next week ahead of the start of House sessions on February 2, 2021.

A statement issued by Parliament’s Communications Department noted yesterday that the meetings will be held from January 18 to 31 during which period, they will select leaders and their deputies.

The budget committee will specifically receive a statement on implementation of the FYDP-2 which ran from financial year 2016/17 to 2020/21.

Approved in April 2016, the Sh107 trillion plan aimed at boosting industrialisation for economic development.

Finance and Planning minister Philip Mpango told the House in April 2016 that the government would contribute Sh59 trillion to finance the plan, whose implementation started on July 1, 2016.

The government required Sh21.4 trillion annually to finance the plan, out of which, the it was to contribute Sh11.4 trillion while the remaining Sh10 trillion was to be taken up by the private sector.

The Sh107 trillion was more than double compared to the Sh44.5 trillion that was planned during the first Five-Year Development Plan which ran from financial year 2011/12 to 2015/16.

The second Five-Year Development Plan had four priorities: laying the foundation for an industrial economy, merging economic growth and human development, creating a suitable environment for investing and running businesses as well as strengthening the implementation of the very plan.

It is thus an open secret that construction of the multi-billion dollar standard gauge railway, the 2,115MW Julius Nyerere Hydropower Station, roads, revival of Air Tanzania Company and President John Magufuli’s fight against graft are meant to create an enabling climate for businesses to thrive.

Through annual budgets, the government has also been scrapping some taxes that were deemed as stumbling blocks in the creation of a business friendly environment. The Blueprint for the improvement of business climate in Tanzania was also approved during the same period.

After receiving the implementation progress for the FYDP-2, the budget committee will also receive the government’s proposals for the FYDP-3 which will run from the financial year 2021/22 to 2025/26.

Parliament has 18 committees categorized in four main groups: House Keeping, Sectoral, Cross-cutting and Watchdog.

There are three Watchdog committees of Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Local Authorities Accounts Committee (LAAC) and Public Investments Committee (PIC). Under the Commonwealth system, PAC and LAAC are to be led by a Member of Parliament from an opposition party.