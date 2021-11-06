Seif believed in unifying politics: Samia

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday described former Zanzibar First Vice President, Maalim Seif Shariff Hamad, as a person who played an important role in the political reconciliation and formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU) in the Isles.

The Head of State said Mr Hamad undertook to build unity and solidarity in the Isles and Tanzania in general that should be emulated and protected.

President Hassan was speaking at the Abeid Aman Karume International Airport in Zanzibar during celebrations of Mr Hamad’s life organized by the Seif Shariff Hamad Foundation Committee.

Mr Hamad - one of the country’s political heavyweights - died at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) in Dar es Salaam on February 17, 2021, before his burial at his home village of Mtambwe in Pemba Island the following day.

Speaking yesterday, President Hassan said Mr Hamad fully participated in Zanzibar’s first political consensus between CCM and CUF after the Year-2000 General Election as well as the second Muafaka Accord that was incorporated in the 1984 Zanzibar Constitution.

“Here, I would like to commend the former President of Zanzibar, Aman Abeid Karume, for collaborating with Mr Hamad leading to the Muafaka and, later, the GNU,” she said.

Despite the pressure exerted on Mr Hamad from inside and outside his political party (ACT-Wazalendo) after the 2020 General Election, Mr Hamad found a way to reach a consensus and GNU.

According to her, Mr Hamad did a sacrificial job and left behind a legacy of unity and solidarity for Zanzibaris and Tanzanians that should be emulated.

President Hassan also said that, unlike many African leaders who use internal and external political wrangles to instigate chaos, Mr Hamad believed in dialogue and consensus.

According to her, Mr Hamad stood by what he believed, and his arguments in debates without fearing prices he would pay, saying he did so without abusing, mocking and fighting anybody.

President Hassan said when saving as Chief Secretary, Mr Hamad collaborated with former Zanzibar President Ali Hassan Mwinyi made major economic and administrative reforms that include relaxing conditions of doing business as well as resumption of political pluralism.

“In order to emulate him, we are supposed to build bridges that bring people together instead of walls of separation. We should use the language of unification instead of separation,” she said.

She said the Seif Shariff Hamad Foundation should be a country body instead of being a tool belonging to a single politician to preserve Mr Hamad’s vision for the future generation.

During the event, the President of Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi said Mr Hamad was a true reconciler who was demonstrated through his efforts to ensure peace and security prevailed in the Isles after the 2020 General Election.

“To him the interests of Zanzibar were a priority. He wasn’t selfish and greedy to share his experience with young leaders like us. I have learnt a lot during my short period of working with him,” he said.

Zanzibar’s First Vice President Othman Masoud Othman said Mr Hamad worked to ensure justice prevailed in Zanzibar and Tanzania in general.

The Seif Shariff Hamad Foundation committee member, Mr Ismail Jussa Ladhu said this year’s celebrations theme was: Maalim Seif: Unity and Consensus in the building of Zanzibar and Tanzania in general.



