Sh1.1bn tender for lift fixture at BoT flawed, rules monitor

Dar es Salaam. Recently, the Public Procurement Appeals Authority (PPAA) struck down a Sh1.1 billion tender that the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) had awarded elevator contractor after the expiry of a bid validity period.

The decision is a classic example of how disregard or overlooking of public procurement rules that seems to be less important could land public entities in trouble.

PPAA has declared invalid the tender that BoT had awarded to Derm Elevators Limited after discovering that the award was made after the expiry of bid validity period.

Bid validity period means the period of time subsequent to the closing date for submission of bids for which the bid price and the conditions of the bid are not subject to any change by the bidder.

The decision follows appeal by elevator contractor S.E.C (East African) Company Limited which challenged its disqualification from the lucrative deal over alleged failure to comply with technical specifications stated in the tender document.

It all started on April 14, 2020 when the central bank floated the tender for supply and installation of passenger lifts at its headquarters.

Five bidders including S.E.C submitted their bids but four tenders including that of S.E.C were disqualified during preliminary evaluation.

S.E.C was excluded from the deal over failure to comply with technical specifications stated in the tender document.

According to BoT, the company offered to supply lifts from China instead of USA and European countries as specified in the special conditions of contract.

S.E.C was also disqualified for failure to comply with door size and shaft width specified in the tender document.

After completion of evaluation process, BoT’s evaluation committee recommended Derm Elevators Limited for award of the tender at a contract price of Sh1.1 billion.

The tender board at its meeting on December 23, 2020 approved the award as recommended by the evaluation committee.

Three weeks later--on January 14, 2021, BoT issued the notice informing all tenderers that award has been proposed to Derm Elevators Limited. The notice also informed the S.E.C that its tender was disqualified over failure to comply with technical specifications--offering to supply lifts from China instead USA and European countries as required under special conditions of contract. S.E.C protests tender award

S.E.C criticized the award of the tender to Derm Elevators Limited and challenged reasons for its disqualification. It started by applying for administrative review of the tender process.

S.E.C lodge appeal

With no response from BoT, S.E.C filed at PPAA on February 16, 2021 an appeal against disqualification from the tender.

The company disputed its disqualification for offering to supply lifts from China instead of USA and European countries as required in the special conditions for the contract.

It submitted that multi-national companies all over the world have a number of factories located in China including the famous lift brands like Mitsubishi Electric, Otis, Kone and Schindler because they enjoy a low price of raw materials and labour force.

“This means significant reduction of production costs; low price of end products while maintaining high quality of the products as per the ISO regulations,” argued S.E.C.

The company argued at the hearing of its appeal that most European lifts utilise a large number of finished products from China, so it was impossible to find 100 percent Otis lift which has been made using European components only.

“Materials packed and shipped to Tanzania as European products are sold at significantly high prices, although most parts are secured from China or other Asian countries,” it submitted.

S.E.C also argued that it had the lowest quoted price of Sh751.4 million compared to the price quoted by Derm Elevators of Sh1.1 billion for the products of the same quality and technical specifications.

The appellant further argued that lift companies the world over manufacture their products in accordance with the British Standard BS5655 or European Norm EN-81.

BoT’s response

Responding to the grounds of appeal, BoT argued that S.E.C was fairly disqualified for failure to comply with major technical requirements. It said the company offered to supply lifts from China contrary to the requirement of the special conditions which required tenderers to supply lifts from USA or European countries.

BoT further argued, for instance, that specification of door size provided by the appellant did not comply with technical specification given under the tender document.

PPAA discovers flaws

Before PPAA determined the grounds of the appeal by S.E.C, it informed parties that there was a point of law for determination before hearing the appeal on merit.

PPAA discovered that bid validity period for the tender had expired and its extension was sought after the specified time had lapsed.

At this point, PPAA invited the parties to argue whether there was a valid tender after the expiry of the bid validity period or not.

On its part, BoT submitted that the bid validity period for the tender was 120 days and the tender opening took place on May 5, 2020.

Counting from the date of tender opening, 120 days lapsed on September 1, 2020. However, BoT requested extension of the bid validity period from all tenderers by its letter of November 30, 2020 which was accepted by tenderers.

It was BoT’s argument that the fact that tenderers accepted to extend the bid validity period, the tender was still valid.

But upon being asked to consider the requirement of the law, BoT conceded that the bid validity period for the tender had indeed expired and the request for extension was made after the lapse of the bid validity period.

Tender invalidated

PPAA grounded its decision upon section 71 of the Public Procurement Act read together with Regulations 191 (3) and 231 (2) of the Act.

According to section 71, a procurement entity shall require bidders to make their tenders valid for periods specified in the tendering document, sufficient to enable the procuring entity to complete the comparison and evaluation of the tenders.

Regulation 232 (2) says the award shall be made within the period of tender validity to the tenderer whose tender has been determined to be the lowest evaluated or the highest evaluated, as the case may be.

According to PPAA, BoT requested for extension of bid validity period on November 30, 2020 while the provided bid validity period expired on September 1, 2020.

