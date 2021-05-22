Sh81.2bn raised in the fight against aflatoxin in Tanzania

By Zephania Ubwani More by this Author

Arusha. Some $35.3 million (about Sh81.2 billion) will be spent on fighting aflatoxin and other fungi affecting grains in Tanzania.

The bulk of the funds will be spent on awareness creation and setting up of the requisite units and structures which would spearhead and bolster the efforts.

These include a National Biological Control Unit (NBCU) to be based at Kibaha in the Coast Region. Others are the Central Agricultural Reference Laboratory and Post-Harvest Centre for Excellence, both to be located in Dodoma Region. All this emerged in Dodoma on Wednesday at the end of a Journalists Seminar on Aflatoxin contamination: its impact on health and trade.

The fight against the toxic fungus will be spearheaded by the Tanzania Initiatives for Preventing Aflatoxin Contamination (Tanipac) project. The multi-sectoral, five-year project was launched in 2019, and expires in 2023 - implemented in 14 regions, two of them in Zanzibar.

Tanipac’s Monitoring and Evaluation director, Kassim Msuya, said $20 million of the funds is sourced from the Global Agriculture and Food Security Programme (GAFSP).

This is a global financing instrument dedicated to fighting hunger, malnutrition and poverty in the world’s poorest countries.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) granted $13 million, while the government of Tanzania will contribute $2 million to the kitty.

Mr Msuya told journalists at their two-day seminar that 14 grain storage facilities would be constructed across the country under the project.

He added that implementation of the project also aims to improve post-harvest services for cereals, notably maize and groundnuts which are most affected by the fungus.

“The maximum moisture content for grains in storage, or being transported, should not exceed 18 percent,” he insisted.

Aflatoxin, a cancer causing fungus, was first detected in Tanzania’s Dodoma and Manyara regions in 2016.

It was reported that 68 people were hospitalized for treatment, with 20 deaths being confirmed people who had consumed the affected maize.

Dr Analice Kamala from the Tanzania Food and Nutrition Centre (TFNC) said for maize to be declared unfit for human consumption it must have ten parts per billion of the fungus.

She said although climate change was to blame for the fungus, the situation has been compounded by poor storage and transportation systems of the grains.

Aflatoxins were first described by scientists in 1960 following the death of 200,000 ducks in the UK after consuming contaminated grain feeds.