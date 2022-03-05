‘Sh890bn spent on improving health sector’,says ministry

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

The Ministry of Health has said that Sh891.5 billion has been invested through implementation of different development projects in the sector in the country.

The investment happened in the past one year, and has enabled establishment of various regional hospitals, introduction of specialized medical services and training healthcare workers to specialise.

Health minister Ummy Mwalimu made the statement yesterday when outlining achievements recorded by President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s administration in improving provision of health services in the country.

Ms Mwalimu was speaking during a scheduled programme set for ministries, departments and institutions to unveil successes registered ahead President Hassan’s one-year celebration in office later this month.

Ms Hassan took oath on March 19, 2022 to succeed President John Magufuli who died in office on March 17, 2021, therefore becoming the first female President of Tanzania.

Speaking during a press here, Ms Mwalimu said since ascending to power, a total of Sh891.5 billion has been disbursed for implementation of different development projects under the supervision of the ministry.

“The sixth phase government has provided funds to implement development projects through the President’s Office-Regional Administration and Local Government (Poralg) whose reports are submitted to the ministry,” she said.

“Direct projects implemented by the ministry include the construction and rehabilitation of health care infrastructure in the regional, referral, specialized and the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) where Sh90.4 billion was allocated,” she added.

She said the amount was also utilized for purchase and distribution of medicines, medical equipment and reagents for the use in dispensaries, health centers, council hospitals, specialized and referral hospitals.

The amount disbursed for the procurement under the direct supervision of the ministry of health was Sh333 billion, therefore, significantly reducing the challenge of drugs shortage facing different health facilities countrywide.