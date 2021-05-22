So, who killed that Ugandan lady?

By Bernard James More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The acquittal of Daniel Ndababonye - a man from Kagera Region who was in October 2012 charged with the murder of an unknown woman from Uganda - presents yet another example how bungled investigations and prosecution can compromise the administration of justice.

Although all the evidence of the killing of the woman were laid open, procedural flaws in recording statements from the suspect finally helped Ndababonye to get off the hook after spending over eight years in remand prison waiting for a murder case against him to be concluded.

A High Court Judge at the Bukoba Registry, Ntemi Kilekamajenga, said gaps in the prosecution evidence have left serious doubts such that the court could not convict him of the offence of murder.

The judge had rejected a statement of the accused in which he allegedly confessed as to how he and his friend strangled the woman, stole Sh50,000 from her - and buried her in a nearby shamba.

The court sided with the accused that the confession statement that prosecution solely relied upon to prove its case was recorded after the expiry of four hours as required by section 50(1) of the Criminal Procedure Act.

The section requires the police to interview the accused person within four hours counting from the time when put under arrest over the respective offence.

Advertisement

“Based on the principles of the law stated in the above cases, it may easily be stated that the court should reject a cautioned statement which contravenes section 50 (10) of the Criminal Procedure Act even in the absence of an objection raised by the parties,” said the judge.

During the trial, the accused person told the court that he coined the story about the murder because he was tortured to confess.

“In other words, he did not give a correct confession. In the words of the accused person, the confession was a false testimony made after torture in order to save his life. Generally, the accused person’s defence put the court in serious doubt and this court of justice may not afford to enter conviction in doubt,” said the judge.





‘Murder most foul’

Records show that Mr Ndababonye was until October 2012 staying at the farm of Mr Justus Bahati John at Businde Village, Kyerwa District in Kagera Region for free as he assisted him with some shamba works.

It was further alleged that sometime in October, the accused received his friend Selestine Kiribata and a woman whose name was not identified. The court heard that the woman and Selestine were coming from Uganda and decided to rest for a while before proceeding to a nearby Rwanyango Village.

According to a confession that the accused made at police, Selestine later informed him that the woman had a lot of money and therefore wanted his assistance to kill her and rob the money.

Few days later, on October 13, 2012 at midnight, the accused person and Selestine lured the woman outside the room and strangled her to death using piece of khanga.

The confession further had it that the accused and Selestine later searched the deceased’s belongings and found Sh50,000 which they divided among themselves, with Selestine taking Sh30,000 while the accused person took Sh20,000 only for ‘the job!’

The accused, in assistance of Selestine, dragged the body and buried it within the shamba where the accused lived.





Children spot the body

It was children who were returning home after fetching water who spotted the decomposing deceased’s hand protruding from the ground. The children rushed and informed Mr Justus’ wife and other villagers who gathered at the scene of the crime.

The body was later exhumed and identified to be the body of the woman who visited the accused person. The khanga which was used to strangulate the woman was still tied to her neck. The accused was then arrested at a church and charged with murder while his colleague Selestine has since not been seen.





Shocking testimony

Detective Corporal Jumanne who interrogated the accused upon arrest had told the court during trial that the accused had confessed to have murdered the woman. He told the court that villagers who gathered at the crime scene identified the woman as the one who stayed at the accused’s house.

The officer further told the court that he interrogated some witnesses including the accused person’s son Elia Daniel who told him that he witnessed his father and Selestine taking the deceased out of the house and he never saw her until the day head her body was discovered buried within their compound.

Owner of the shamba where the body of the woman was buried told the court that the accused person had confessed to have killed the woman who came from Uganda.

Nyarugongo Village chairman Barnabas Paschal who took militiamen to arrest the accused also told the court that upon brief interrogation, the accused confessed to kill the deceased with assistance of another person.





Ndababonye’s defence

During defence, Ndababonye, a father of three, strongly denied to have murdered the woman. While admitting that Selestine once came from Uganda and stayed at his home with the woman, he insisted it was Selestine who left with the woman when he had gone to a nearby village on a three-day fishing expedition.

He said he was arrested from church, beaten up by the police and he confessed due to torture. He disowned the confession, saying he just gave a wrong story due to torture.

He said Sh50,000 stated in his confession was the money he received from his employer when they worked with Selestine.