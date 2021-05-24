Stakeholders dialogue on Tasac mandate extension

By Alfred Zacharia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government is holding talks with clearing and forwarding agents before the state-run Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (Tasac) starts executing the extension of its exclusive mandate in clearing some goods out at the country’s ports.

Apparently, this has been a bone of contention between the agents and Tasac, and, more so is the case today as Tasac is about to be given mandate on additional imports, including fertilisers, sugar (both industrial and domestic), cooking oil, wheat, oil products, liquefied gas and chemicals related to the products.

Under Section 7(1) of the Tasac law, the corporation is exclusively mandated to carry out clearing and forwarding functions for the import and export of minerals, mineral concentrates, machinery and equipment for the mining and petroleum sector, products and/or extracts related to minerals and petroleum; arms and ammunition, live animals and government trophies.

The law provides that any person who performs any function which is exclusively mandated to Tasac may, upon conviction, be fined not less than $200,000) and/or imprisonment for not less than two years.

Tasac shipping agencies manager Nelson Mlali told journalists that implementation of the new changes could begin as early as on July 15 this year. However, the government has agreed to delay it to give more time to further discussions.

With the amendments made in 2019, execution of the clearing services was set to start on March 15 this year. But, again, this was delayed after the private freight forwarders association – the Tanzania Freight Forwarders Association (Taffa) – had expressed grave concerns on the matter.

“The talks involving the stakeholders are meant to give more time for the private operators to adjust their plans – or find a better way of resolving the existing challenges. The stakeholders are encouraged to share their views,” he said.

Private operators at Tasac points of entry and exit for imports and exports fear losing the clearing and forwarding business to the state-owned Tasac – which also operates as the regulator of the business.

Taffa president Edward Urio was thankful to Tasac for its decision to push implementation of its extended mandate back in time.

Postponement of the meeting between the two parties gives Taffa and the other stakeholders the chance to dialogue with some of the ministries involved in the business, namely Works and Transport; Finance and Planning, and Industry and Trade.

According to Mr Urio, 70 percent of goods that will be cleared by Tasac are industrial raw materials that would increase production costs, thus adversely affect the competitiveness of Tanzanian products in both the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) markets.

Tasac ports services regulatory manager Julius Mitije said the parastatal is not a threat to the private sector operators in the Customs clearing and forwarding business. This is basically because it deals with only a few items mandated to it by the government.

“We are regulating the industry, and the number of new licences is steadily increasing. So far, we have managed to register 48 gross mass verifier (GMV) companies which are responsible for verifying weights for cargos carried in containers,” he said.

He also said that a total of 24 shipping agencies have so far been registered to ease and otherwise facilitate documentation processes for importers who are, for one reason or another, not in a position to handle shipping processes on their own.

“As of May 2021, about 929 clearing and forwarding agents had been registered countrywide,” Mr Mitinje said, adding that the number is an increase from less than 500 agents who were registered as of 2017.

“Our target is to license more than 1,000 agents.”