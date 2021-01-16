Stakeholders in dilemma over ban on GMO seed trial

By Zephania Ubwani More by this Author

Arusha. Seeds sub-sector stakeholders are rooting for more consultations on the recently-suspended genetically modified organism (GMO) seed trials.

They said while the Agriculture minister’s directive had the best interests of the nation, the trials were undertaken through special permits issued by the same authority.

“When the minister gives orders, we have to follow for national interest,” said the executive director of Tanzania Seed Traders Association (Tasta), Mr Bob Shuma.

However, he said it was time for the stakeholders to be told as to whether the order was solely on GMO seeds, excluding seeds engineered from biotechnology.

“The problem in Tanzania is that at times we confuse GMOs and biotechnology. We have very few experts and this has led to overlaps when handling the two,” he told The Citizen.

On Tuesday this week, the minister for Agriculture, Prof Adolf Mkenda, ordered the suspension of GMO research trials on seeds and scrutiny of imported genetically engineered seeds.

Advertisement

The directive has drawn mixed response from the seed industry players in and around Arusha as well as the agriculture advocacy groups.

Mr Shuma affirmed he was not advocating for the use or importation of GMO seeds but called for wider consultations on the matter as Tanzania continued to rely on seed imports.

Available statistics indicate that the annual demand for seeds in Tanzania stands at 212,274 tonnes of which only 52,700 tonnes - are available.

Until 2018, out of the actual 52,700 tonnes supplied, 35,422 tonnes are produced locally by certified companies while 16,278 tonnes are imported.

Earlier, a farmers’ network called ‘Mviwata Arusha’ tasked the government to be wary of GMO technology in agriculture and instead invest in production of improved seed varieties.

Officials of the lobby hastened to suggest Tanzania ditch the international protocols pertaining to GMO seeds on grounds they don’t serve the national interests.

“The laws that allow GMO trials in the country should be scrapped and if possible to do away with the international protocols on GMOs,” Mr John Safari, Mviwata Arusha chairman.

He said instead the government should channel its resources to the production and promotion of improved or locally propagated seeds.

He stated that the network supported the minister’s directive because there was no guarantee that GMO seeds would address the country’s food security needs.

“There is a danger of this (drive for GMO or imported seeds) serving the interests of multinational companies at the expense of our indigenous seeds,” he said.

Mr Safari tasked agricultural research centres to embrace research whose end results can boost the industry and livelihood of the local farmers.

Recent years have seen deliberate attempts by the foreign companies in collaboration with local institutions or experts to promote GMO trials in Tanzania.

But, the Arusha-based farmers’ lobby maintains that instead such efforts should be directed to production of improved or the indigenous seeds familiar with the farmers.